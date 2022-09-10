ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FNF: De La Salle tops Holy Cross 28-22

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Highlights of Friday’s action between Holy Cross and De La Salle featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

De La Salle rallied to defeat Holy Cross, 28-21.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

MORE FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Sept. 9 Scores and Highlights

Dennis Allen-led Saints begin new era vs rebuilding Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s going to be a bit strange to see someone other than Sean Payton on the New Orleans sideline. The Saints are beginning not just a new season Sunday — it’s a whole new era as they face their NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons. With Payton’s shocking decision to step down after 15 seasons as […]
