FNF: De La Salle tops Holy Cross 28-22
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Highlights of Friday’s action between Holy Cross and De La Salle featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
De La Salle rallied to defeat Holy Cross, 28-21.
You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.MORE FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Sept. 9 Scores and Highlights
