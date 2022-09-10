FNF: De La Salle tops Holy Cross 28-22

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Highlights of Friday’s action between Holy Cross and De La Salle featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

De La Salle rallied to defeat Holy Cross, 28-21.

