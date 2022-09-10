ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anacortes 57, Port Angeles 0

Arlington 21, Marysville-Getchell 14

Auburn 41, Mercer Island 20

Auburn Mountainview 19, Bainbridge 14

Auburn Riverside 38, North Creek 14

Battle Ground 41, Centralia 6

Bellingham 15, Meadowdale 10

Blaine 49, Sehome 6

Burlington-Edison 29, Mount Vernon 14

Cascade (Everett) 42, Newport-Bellevue 35, OT

Cascade (Leavenworth) 42, Tonasket 8

Cascade Christian 50, Elma 20

Cascade Christian 55, Elma 20

Cashmere 52, Brewster 14

Castle Rock 28, Kalama 8

Cedarcrest 40, Sammamish 18

Central Valley 38, Lewis and Clark 7

Chelan 28, Meridian 7

Cheney 15, Ferris 0

Chewelah 41, Colfax 28

Chiawana 48, Hanford 0

Chief Leschi 72, North Beach 40

Chief Sealth 13, Lakeside (Seattle) 12

Columbia (Burbank) 41, Kiona-Benton 18

Colville 22, North Central 0

Darrington 70, Muckleshoot Tribal School 34

Davenport 63, Oroville 7

DeSales 54, Pomeroy 22

Deer Park 7, Kellogg, Idaho 0

East Valley (Yakima) 16, Naches Valley 0

Eastlake 61, Mount Tahoma 21

Eatonville 35, Orting 14

Elgin, Ore. 52, Lyle-Wishram 0

Ellensburg 6, Davis 0, 2OT

Ephrata 28, Quincy 0

Evergreen (Vancouver) 35, Hockinson 22

Federal Way 33, Thomas Jefferson 0

Fife 23, Squalicum 14

Foss 51, Interlake 40

Franklin Pierce 40, R.A. Long 21

Freeman 41, St. Maries, Idaho 6

Friday Harbor 27, Granite Falls 6

Garfield 56, Roosevelt 3

Gig Harbor 24, Bonney Lake 0

Glacier Peak 34, Camas 28

Grandview 32, Wapato 0

Ingraham 53, Cleveland 0

Juanita 48, Jackson 0

Juneau-Douglas/Thunder Mountain Co-op, Alaska 21, West Valley (Yakima) 14

Kamiak 21, Edmonds-Woodway 20

Kamiakin 36, Moses Lake 29

Kelso 47, Capital 14

Kendrick, Idaho 74, Wilbur-Creston 6

Kennedy 42, Highline 6

Kennewick 48, Walla Walla 6

Kentridge 41, Kent Meridian 7

King’s 48, East Jefferson Co-op 6

King’s Way Christian School 40, Ilwaco 8

La Center 21, Woodland 6

Lake Stevens 37, Bellevue 28

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44, East Valley (Spokane) 14

Lewiston, Idaho 52, Clarkston 12

Liberty 24, Inglemoor 7

Liberty Christian 64, Touchet 0

Lincoln 35, Skyline 27

Lincoln 42, Nathan Hale 3

Lynden 34, W. F. West 7

Lynden Christian 42, Archbishop Murphy 0

Mariner 19, Everett 7

Mark Morris 28, Astoria, Ore. 6

Mead 24, University 7

Monroe 48, Shorecrest 13

Montesano 29, Aberdeen 0

Mount Baker 42, Wenatchee 14

Mountain View 26, Ridgefield 20, 3OT

Mt. Spokane 46, Ridgeline 0

Napavine 68, Onalaska 0

Newport 62, Priest River, Idaho 0

O’Dea 54, Blanchet 10

Ocosta 27, Toutle Lake 12

Okanogan 57, Selah 7

Olympic 28, Renton 7

Omak 26, La Salle 13

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 18, Adna 14

Post Falls, Idaho 28, Sunnyside 25

Prairie 56, Hudson’s Bay 0

Prosser 34, Zillah 22

Pullman 32, Moscow, Idaho 12

Puyallup 30, Graham-Kapowsin 13

Rainier Beach 87, Seattle Prep 0

Raymond 48, Wahkiakum 20

Reardan 9, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7

Richland 48, Hermiston, Ore. 7

River View 21, College Place 13

Rochester 28, Kingston 0

Rogers (Spokane) 56, Medical Lake 6

Royal 14, Othello 0

Seton Catholic 39, Goldendale 20

Shadle Park 7, Riverside 3

Shorewood 28, Lynnwood 12

Snohomish 23, Mountlake Terrace 7

Sound Christian 55, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 13

South Kitsap 42, Rogers (Puyallup) 0

South Whidbey 47, Coupeville 28

Southridge 51, Pasco 0

Stadium 32, Heritage 0

Stanwood 30, Marysville-Pilchuck 16

Steilacoom 48, North Mason 7

Stevenson 13, Columbia (White Salmon) 0

Sumner 35, Curtis 28

Sunnyside Christian 58, Yakama Tribal 8

Tekoa/Rosalia 62, Garfield-Palouse 22

Tenino 52, Sequim 14

Timberline 14, Eastmont 13

Toledo 46, Rainier 28

Toppenish 48, Washougal 22

Tumwater 8, North Kitsap 6

Vashon Island 21, Sultan 0

Wahluke 24, Warden 0

Waterville-Mansfield 56, Selkirk 0

Wellpinit 52, Springdale 12

Yelm 46, Union 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hazen vs. Lindbergh, ccd.

Sandpoint, Idaho vs. Colville, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

