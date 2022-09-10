Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anacortes 57, Port Angeles 0
Arlington 21, Marysville-Getchell 14
Auburn 41, Mercer Island 20
Auburn Mountainview 19, Bainbridge 14
Auburn Riverside 38, North Creek 14
Battle Ground 41, Centralia 6
Bellingham 15, Meadowdale 10
Blaine 49, Sehome 6
Burlington-Edison 29, Mount Vernon 14
Cascade (Everett) 42, Newport-Bellevue 35, OT
Cascade (Leavenworth) 42, Tonasket 8
Cascade Christian 50, Elma 20
Cascade Christian 55, Elma 20
Cashmere 52, Brewster 14
Castle Rock 28, Kalama 8
Cedarcrest 40, Sammamish 18
Central Valley 38, Lewis and Clark 7
Chelan 28, Meridian 7
Cheney 15, Ferris 0
Chewelah 41, Colfax 28
Chiawana 48, Hanford 0
Chief Leschi 72, North Beach 40
Chief Sealth 13, Lakeside (Seattle) 12
Columbia (Burbank) 41, Kiona-Benton 18
Colville 22, North Central 0
Darrington 70, Muckleshoot Tribal School 34
Davenport 63, Oroville 7
DeSales 54, Pomeroy 22
Deer Park 7, Kellogg, Idaho 0
East Valley (Yakima) 16, Naches Valley 0
Eastlake 61, Mount Tahoma 21
Eatonville 35, Orting 14
Elgin, Ore. 52, Lyle-Wishram 0
Ellensburg 6, Davis 0, 2OT
Ephrata 28, Quincy 0
Evergreen (Vancouver) 35, Hockinson 22
Federal Way 33, Thomas Jefferson 0
Fife 23, Squalicum 14
Foss 51, Interlake 40
Franklin Pierce 40, R.A. Long 21
Freeman 41, St. Maries, Idaho 6
Friday Harbor 27, Granite Falls 6
Garfield 56, Roosevelt 3
Gig Harbor 24, Bonney Lake 0
Glacier Peak 34, Camas 28
Grandview 32, Wapato 0
Ingraham 53, Cleveland 0
Juanita 48, Jackson 0
Juneau-Douglas/Thunder Mountain Co-op, Alaska 21, West Valley (Yakima) 14
Kamiak 21, Edmonds-Woodway 20
Kamiakin 36, Moses Lake 29
Kelso 47, Capital 14
Kendrick, Idaho 74, Wilbur-Creston 6
Kennedy 42, Highline 6
Kennewick 48, Walla Walla 6
Kentridge 41, Kent Meridian 7
King’s 48, East Jefferson Co-op 6
King’s Way Christian School 40, Ilwaco 8
La Center 21, Woodland 6
Lake Stevens 37, Bellevue 28
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44, East Valley (Spokane) 14
Lewiston, Idaho 52, Clarkston 12
Liberty 24, Inglemoor 7
Liberty Christian 64, Touchet 0
Lincoln 35, Skyline 27
Lincoln 42, Nathan Hale 3
Lynden 34, W. F. West 7
Lynden Christian 42, Archbishop Murphy 0
Mariner 19, Everett 7
Mark Morris 28, Astoria, Ore. 6
Mead 24, University 7
Monroe 48, Shorecrest 13
Montesano 29, Aberdeen 0
Mount Baker 42, Wenatchee 14
Mountain View 26, Ridgefield 20, 3OT
Mt. Spokane 46, Ridgeline 0
Napavine 68, Onalaska 0
Newport 62, Priest River, Idaho 0
O’Dea 54, Blanchet 10
Ocosta 27, Toutle Lake 12
Okanogan 57, Selah 7
Olympic 28, Renton 7
Omak 26, La Salle 13
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 18, Adna 14
Post Falls, Idaho 28, Sunnyside 25
Prairie 56, Hudson’s Bay 0
Prosser 34, Zillah 22
Pullman 32, Moscow, Idaho 12
Puyallup 30, Graham-Kapowsin 13
Rainier Beach 87, Seattle Prep 0
Raymond 48, Wahkiakum 20
Reardan 9, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7
Richland 48, Hermiston, Ore. 7
River View 21, College Place 13
Rochester 28, Kingston 0
Rogers (Spokane) 56, Medical Lake 6
Royal 14, Othello 0
Seton Catholic 39, Goldendale 20
Shadle Park 7, Riverside 3
Shorewood 28, Lynnwood 12
Snohomish 23, Mountlake Terrace 7
Sound Christian 55, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 13
South Kitsap 42, Rogers (Puyallup) 0
South Whidbey 47, Coupeville 28
Southridge 51, Pasco 0
Stadium 32, Heritage 0
Stanwood 30, Marysville-Pilchuck 16
Steilacoom 48, North Mason 7
Stevenson 13, Columbia (White Salmon) 0
Sumner 35, Curtis 28
Sunnyside Christian 58, Yakama Tribal 8
Tekoa/Rosalia 62, Garfield-Palouse 22
Tenino 52, Sequim 14
Timberline 14, Eastmont 13
Toledo 46, Rainier 28
Toppenish 48, Washougal 22
Tumwater 8, North Kitsap 6
Vashon Island 21, Sultan 0
Wahluke 24, Warden 0
Waterville-Mansfield 56, Selkirk 0
Wellpinit 52, Springdale 12
Yelm 46, Union 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hazen vs. Lindbergh, ccd.
Sandpoint, Idaho vs. Colville, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0