Charleston Opens Season with Two Wins
CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The College of Charleston sailing team opened the 2022-23 season in impressive form turning in a pair of dominating victories at the SAISA Top Nine Invite and the SAISA North Fall Tournament over the weekend. Charleston cruised to an 86-point win at the SAISA Top Nine Invite on its home waters and added a second victory at the SAISA North Fall Tournament in Wilmington, N.C.
Cougars Head Up the Coast for Tuesday Tussle With Chanticleers
CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The College of Charleston volleyball team makes the short trip to Conway, S.C. on Tuesday for a midweek matchup with Coastal Carolina to kick off the Cougars' final week of non-conference play. First serve is slated for 6:00 p.m. The Cougars went 1-2 at the CofC Invitational...
