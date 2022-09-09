CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The College of Charleston sailing team opened the 2022-23 season in impressive form turning in a pair of dominating victories at the SAISA Top Nine Invite and the SAISA North Fall Tournament over the weekend. Charleston cruised to an 86-point win at the SAISA Top Nine Invite on its home waters and added a second victory at the SAISA North Fall Tournament in Wilmington, N.C.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO