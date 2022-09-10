Díaz 7 RBIs, Cron 504-foot HR lead Rox over D-Backs 13-10

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 Friday night after wasting a seven-run lead.

Arizona took a 10-8 lead with a nine-run fifth, but the Rockies rallied to become the first team to win after allowing nine runs in a single inning since the Los Angeles Angels at Texas on Sept. 19, 2008.

It was the Rockies’ third-consecutive victory, giving them their longest win streak in nearly two months. Colorado has scored at least eight runs in each of those games.

“These games matter,” said the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon, who hit a pair of solo homers. “We’re all competitors. We come here every day and we want to win. I know we’re not in it as much as we’d like to be. With the homers, hopefully we just keep hitting a bunch and roll that into next season.”

Díaz, who had four hits and set a career-best for RBIs, had a two-run homer in the second and an RBI single in the fourth, both off Zach Davies.

After Yonathan Daza’s run-scoring double in the sixth against Kyle Nelson pulled the Rockies within a run, Díaz tied the score 10-10 with an RBI double off Reyes Moronta in the seventh.

Charlie Blackmon walked against Caleb Smith (1-2) leading off the ninth, but pinch-runner Garrett Hampson was caught stealing. Randal Grichuk walked, Michael Toglia singled and Díaz, who started the night in a 7-for-35 slide, drove a slider to left for the game-ending homer.

“The swings from him tonight were incredible, a couple of homers, but he also shortened up against some tough pitches earlier to drive in some runs,” McMahon said. “We know what he can do. All of us just have to do it.”

Cron’s two-run homer to left capped a five-run fourth inning and put the Rockies ahead 8-1. The only longer drive since Statcast began in 2015 was a 505-foot drive by Nomar Mazara of Texas on June 21, 2019.

Colorado hit five homers. The Rockies got a leadoff (Blackmon) and walk-off homer in the same game for the second time; the first was on Aug. 16 last year.

“I don’t think we hit with the power that we wanted to coming out of spring training,” Cron said. “For whatever reason, it just didn’t come for us this year. But you see tonight when we’re hitting the ball hard, we can put up a lot of runs pretty quick.”

Daniel Bard (5-4) pitched a perfect ninth.

Arizona’s Corbin Carroll, playing his ninth big league game, homered off Germán Márquez to spark the big fifth, which included Daulton Varsho’s first career grand slam, a drive off Austin Gomber.

ROSTER MOVE

Arizona recalled RHP Taylor Widener from Triple-A Reno and optioned LHP Tommy Henry to the Triple-A farm after he gave up seven hits and five earned runs in 4 ⅓ innings Wednesday in a 6-3 loss at the Padres.

Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.83 ERA) will face Rockies RHP José Ureña (3-6, 6.13) on Saturday night.

