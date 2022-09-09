Read full article on original website
lavacacountytoday.com
DeWitt County to receive $500k for flood, hazard mitigation
DeWitt County commissioners voted to accept an allocation of $500 thousand through the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission (GCRPC) to reduce the risk of hurricanes, flooding and other hazards, during their Sept. 12 meeting. County Judge Daryl Fowler said the project stemmed from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey that flooded...
First local resident receives new home under federal program
VICTORIA, Texas – City leaders welcomed a Victoria resident into a new home on Friday, Sept. 9. Hurricane Harvey destroyed the resident’s previous home. In 2018, the Department of Housing and Urban Development notified the City of Victoria Development Services of its eligibility for funding through its HOME Investment Partnerships Program. These funds, awarded through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, will help with the reconstruction of homes that had been damaged by Harvey.
kwhi.com
NEW SUBDIVISION COMING TO ROUND TOP
The Fayette County Commissioners Court has granted conditional approval to a new real estate development project. “The Estates at Astoria” is going to be located on Highway 237 near Round Top on a 62 acre development that will be the future home to 22 luxury estate parcels. Each parcel will be from two to five acres a piece.
The Boring Company, yet another company from Elon Musk, expands into Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Boring Company, another company in the Elon Musk empire, is reportedly adding a second property in the Central Texas area. According to an article from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Boring Company is building a 220,000-square-foot warehouse on a 16.35-acre property close to the Tesla headquarters in Austin.
DPS debriefs YISD threats
Parents and community members received a debrief from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) agents who worked with local and federal law enforcement to locate the source of threats to Yoakum High School in late August during the Sept. 12 Yoakum ISD School Board meeting. YISD Superintendent Tom Kelley introduced...
There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin
Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor.
Victoria shooting leaves one critically injured
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department officers respond to a shooting in the 3100 block of Cedar Street at 5:10 PM. Officers found an 18-year-old male shot; as a result, he was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. Three suspects involved in the shooting left the...
Ella Marie Berger
Ella Marie Berger, 85, of Shiner, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. She was born Jan. 7, 1937 in Hallettsville to Paul and Mathilda Zikhur Kremling. She worked at Kaspar Wire Works. She graduated from Baldwin Business College. She was a member of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in...
lavacacountytoday.com
Anita Barcak Etzler
Anita Barcak Etzler, 80, of Hallettsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. She was born in Hallettsville on Feb. 5, 1942 to William and Evelyn Boehm Barcak. Growing up Anita worked very hard on the family farm and learned at an early age the value of putting in a hard day’s work. She carried this hard work ethic throughout her life and her children respected and learned from her. As a teenager, she sewed her own clothes and later enjoyed sewing her children’s clothes.
lavacacountytoday.com
Charles Edward Hardilek
Charles Edward Hardilek, 78 of Hallettsville passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at his home. He was born on Feb. 3, 1944 in San Antonio to Charles L. and Alma Hardilek. On Jan. 14, 1978, he married Dale S. Zoch in Austin and soon returned to his family home in Hallettsville.
“Mysterious” Statues in Victoria Have Gone Viral on Tiktok
Most Victorians have become custom to seeing these 'mysterious' statues on the side of Loop 463. However, people are just discovering these statues on social media. TikTok user, googlethecurious, posts videos of coordinates that lead to 'creepy's sites around the world. He has accumulated 345 K + followers and millions of people watch his videos.
Yoakum volleyball: Yoakum sweeps Industrial in district opener
Jayana Phillips and Destiny Rios combined for 20 kills in Yoakum’s 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 win at Industrial to start district play. Addison Pekar had seven kills, two blocks; Macie Blakeney added 30 assists, seven digs, three kills; Deazia Rios had 14 digs, one assist; Destiny Rios also had 11 digs; Phillips got nine digs, one block, one assist; Leah Muenich had two aces, two digs; Olivia Fojt had 15 digs, two assists; Sam Adamek had three digs, one kill; Macie Williams totaled four kills, two aces, one dig, one block.
lavacacountytoday.com
Moulton cross country: Katz finish runner up at home meet
The Moulton cros-country teams hosted the Moulton meet Saturday at Moulton City Park. Both varsities got top four finishes. The Kittens scored 100 points for fourth place in the 1A-2A Girls. Estefania Colchado led the Kittens with eighth place in 14 minutes, 26 seconds and pace of 7:13 a mile.
lavacacountytoday.com
Area football: SP hosts Woodlands Legacy in Homecoming; Shiner visits East Bernard
St. Paul hosts Woodlands Legacy Prep for 2022 Homecoming and the first of two straight games. Shiner starts at two-game road trip by taking on East Bernard in its final non-district game. Woodlands Legacy Prep at St. Paul. St. Paul is home for the first time since hosting Flatonia in...
fox7austin.com
12-year-old girl arrested for threatening note found at Lockhart Junior High
LOCKHART, Texas - A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a threatening note was found at Lockhart Junior High School. The note was found in a girls' restroom at the school, which led to an increased police presence at all Lockhart ISD campuses earlier this week, says the city of Lockhart.
