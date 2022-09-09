Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
155 new jobs are coming to Laurens County
LAURENS, S.C. — Europastry plans to build facility in Laurens, bringing 155 new jobs. Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. “Europastry, a world leader in bakery products based in Barcelona, Spain – with U.S. headquarters in Long Island, New York...
golaurens.com
Europastry establishing operations in Laurens County
Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $23 million investment will create 155 new jobs. Headquartered in Spain, Europastry specializes in high-quality bakery products, delivering pastries and baked goods to wholesalers around the globe. The company serves more than 80 countries worldwide.
FOX Carolina
Global company coming to Laurens Co., new jobs created
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Governor’s Office says a global industry called Europastry will establish operations in Laurens County. Gov. McMaster says Europastry is a world leader in baked goods, and the company’s $23M investment will create 155 new jobs. McMaster says the company, which is...
$27 million attainable housing project in works for Spartanburg Co.
The need for attainable housing in the Upstate is growing and Spartanburg County has a $27 million plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Lewis Barbecue officially opens in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lewis Barbecue began a new chapter, officially opening its Greenville location Wednesday morning. The restaurant is located along Rutherford Street at the former site of Tommy's Country Ham House, a longtime Greenville staple. The opening day line stretched outside the building. Anna Picone of Simpsonville and...
Reagan Flooring Brings New Concept to the Upstate
*This is not a sponsored or paid ad. The author is not receiving any kind of commission if you chose to purchase from this local business.*. Reagan Flooring in Greenwood, SC, invested in an innovative idea to reach more customers in South Carolina. It is a concept that is available in the larger cities, but until now it was not accessible to the smaller towns in the Upstate of South Carolina. The concept is a Mobile Showroom. Owner, Jimmy Logan together with his son Jay Logan made their idea come to fruition.
Peace Center announces $36 million renovation project
The Peace Center in Greenville has announced a $36 million renovation project to expand the available music venues on their downtown campus.
WYFF4.com
Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Carolina
Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
Lewis Barbecue opens in place of former Tommy’s Country Ham House
After much anticipation, Lewis Barbeque, in Greenville, opened its doors to customers Wednesday.
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg Water Remains Resilient While Others Face Challenges
As many customers nationwide are currently facing water shortages and the consequences of long-neglected water infrastructure, Spartanburg Water officials want customers to feel confident in the long-term health and viability of their local water and wastewater utility. With more than 100 years of service to the City of Spartanburg and...
FOX Carolina
West Greenville apartment development on pause, residents continue fight against it
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Neighbors in West Greenville are fighting back against plans for a new development- The city council gave the initial approval for a 5-story apartment project called “Woven” a few weeks ago. Since the project was first proposed it’s been turning heads. West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Monument Capital Management sells Park West Apartments for $39M
Monument Capital Management, an integrated real estate investment firm based in Miami, Florida, has sold Park West Apartments in Greenville for $39 million to an unnamed buyer, the company announced Sept. 8. The 359-unit apartment community at 357 Hillandale Road was purchased by MCM in 2016 and features:. 305 one-...
WYFF4.com
Greenville employers still working to fill empty positions as county unemployment rates lower
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Though Greenville's unemployment rate is lower than both state and national averages, several local employers said they're having difficulty hiring for specific positions in the last year and a half. As of September, Greenville County School District needs more than 50 custodians, two dozen bus...
greenvillejournal.com
Richmond Auctions announces $1.5M antique gasoline sign sale
Richmond Auctions, an auction company based in Greenville, announced Sept. 7 it has sold a 48” double-sided porcelain Musgo Gasoline sign for $1.5 million. The sale sets a new world record for the most expensive antique advertising sign sold at auction. Prior to this auction, the previous record was $400,000, said the company in a press release.
probrewer.com
800 liter, 7-bbl storage container / tanks (6)
Selling (6) used 800 liter, 7-bbl aseptic storage containers; as is. Manufactured by Spartanburg in 1998 Each container is 34x34x69″ and weighs 430 pounds with 10 PSGI max working pressure. Ships from Minneapolis MN (not included) Manufacturer : Spartanburg. Original Manufacture Date : 1998. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Adam Sandler coming to Greenville in November
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Hollywood superstar and comedianAdam Sandler is coming to Greenville this fall. Sandler, along with a surprise guest, will perform Nov. 11 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. (Above file video: The Career Evolution of Adam Sandler) The show is set for 8 p.m. Tickets go on...
golaurens.com
County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo
Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
Total Ministries in Spartanburg in need of food, financial donations
Total Ministries in Spartanburg works to provide those in need with food or financial assistance, but Executive Director Traci Kennedy said resources have reached a critical low.
North Charleston man arrested for hacking into City of Greenville’s Verizon account
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000. According to NCPD, officials in Greenville contacted them about someone hacking into the City’s Verizon Business Account and ordering $68,398.74 worth of phones. The phones were shipped to […]
Comments / 0