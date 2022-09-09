ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
graftoncommon.com

Grafton, I’m sorry. We’re breaking up.

Grafton, it’s not you. It’s me. I know the timing is horrible. I know Gannett just laid off the only person writing for The Grafton News. I know it feels like… well, I’ve been a different person lately. Grafton. I’ve found someone else. It’s a...
GRAFTON, MA
capecod.com

Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod

FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halifax, MA
City
Pembroke, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
huntnewsnu.com

Op-ed: Northeastern shows little support for the LGBTQ+ Community

While Northeastern boasts an inclusive environment on campus, institutional support for the LGBTQ+ community is minimal at best. To provide an example, June, Pride month, is a time for members of the LGBTQ+ community to honor those who have fought to give the rights we have today, celebrate who we are and organize for the future. My organization, NUPride, marked this month by holding events, attending parades and using the opportunity to reach out to a wider audience. This was also a time where non-LGBTQ+ organizations reached out to my organization, asking for collaborations and resources, which we happily provided. However, Northeastern didn’t seem to be one of those helpful organizations, before, during and after Pride month.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
huntnewsnu.com

Column: Northeastern needs to fix the current housing crisis

It took six months, until mid-August, for my roommate and I to receive our housing information. This summer was filled with stressful planning and setbacks, as we vied for a dwindling number of dorms. By the time our selection time had arrived, none of our desired options were available. I could not even consider outside housing on short notice because Boston’s apartments are both limited and very expensive in the current seller’s market. With a new school year quickly approaching, one would presume that the simple question of “Where are you living next year?” would have been already answered by the end of the spring semester. Unfortunately, despite Northeastern providing upperclassmen students with a selection number on Feb. 4, my housing situation remained uncertain until a few weeks before the first day of classes.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#K12#Youth And Recreation#Pto#School Committee Chair#The School Committee#Curriculum Development#State
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA

Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Caught in Southie

Another Message from the Sign at O+2nd

And just like that, the sign at O + 2nd has been removed. This one has Southie residents scratching their heads. If you travel by O + 2nd, you’ll see that the digital construction sign reads the message, “Southie Boobs.” We’re not exactly sure what a message means and who it directed at. New residents who just moved in? Old school Southie residents? Female anatomy in the neighborhood?
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
mghihp.edu

Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program Jumps Seven Spots in Latest U.S. News and World Report Ranking

BSN program is now tied for second best in New England. After a year that saw increased clinical placements and new programs, the momentum continues for the School of Nursing at MGH Institute of Health Professions. Today, U.S. News & World Report released its list of Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs and ranked the BSN program at the MGH Institute #51, its highest ranking to date.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans

A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
BOSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)

Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
STOUGHTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy