Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primariesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Buckle Up: Here Are Massachusetts’ Costliest Crash Locations
It takes skill to drive in Massachusetts as the pace is fast and often unruly. One wrong move or failure to use your turn signal can result in unwanted accidents, injury or death. According to MassDOT, in the past 12 years,1,630,592 crashes have occurred in Massachusetts, 4,397 of them fatal.
graftoncommon.com
Grafton, I’m sorry. We’re breaking up.
Grafton, it’s not you. It’s me. I know the timing is horrible. I know Gannett just laid off the only person writing for The Grafton News. I know it feels like… well, I’ve been a different person lately. Grafton. I’ve found someone else. It’s a...
capecod.com
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
huntnewsnu.com
Op-ed: Northeastern shows little support for the LGBTQ+ Community
While Northeastern boasts an inclusive environment on campus, institutional support for the LGBTQ+ community is minimal at best. To provide an example, June, Pride month, is a time for members of the LGBTQ+ community to honor those who have fought to give the rights we have today, celebrate who we are and organize for the future. My organization, NUPride, marked this month by holding events, attending parades and using the opportunity to reach out to a wider audience. This was also a time where non-LGBTQ+ organizations reached out to my organization, asking for collaborations and resources, which we happily provided. However, Northeastern didn’t seem to be one of those helpful organizations, before, during and after Pride month.
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
Encore Boston rolls out gambling limit program
Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.
WCVB
Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Salem, Massachusetts, police say
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said. On Sept. 6 at about 1 p.m., Salem police responded to Linden Street...
RELATED PEOPLE
capecod.com
Barnstable County Commissioner Candidate Pushes Back Against Oath Keeper Allegations
HYANNIS – Republican Candidate for Barnstable County Commissioner, and former member of the board, Ron Beaty is pushing back against claims by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that he is a member of the Oath Keepers. ADL claims that his name appears alongside many others in an analysis of a...
universalhub.com
Developer files plans for 124-unit apartment building where it once proposed a charter school on Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale
The Dedham developer that once would have built a charter school at the old Clay car dealership and garage on Belgrade Avenue yesterday filed detailed plans with the BPDA for a five-story residential building with 124 units and 86 parking spaces - and green space on what is now a parking lot.
Mom looking for answers after her 6-year-old daughter and friend walk away from Swampscott school
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Erin Rioux is frustrated and just wants some answers. She is upset after her 6-year-old daughter and a friend were able to simply walk away unnoticed from Clarke Elementary School Thursday morning. “I feel like there should be something that they’re saying to us instead of...
huntnewsnu.com
Column: Northeastern needs to fix the current housing crisis
It took six months, until mid-August, for my roommate and I to receive our housing information. This summer was filled with stressful planning and setbacks, as we vied for a dwindling number of dorms. By the time our selection time had arrived, none of our desired options were available. I could not even consider outside housing on short notice because Boston’s apartments are both limited and very expensive in the current seller’s market. With a new school year quickly approaching, one would presume that the simple question of “Where are you living next year?” would have been already answered by the end of the spring semester. Unfortunately, despite Northeastern providing upperclassmen students with a selection number on Feb. 4, my housing situation remained uncertain until a few weeks before the first day of classes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
Two 18-year-old UNH students from Massachusetts suffer serious injuries after getting struck by SUV
A pair of 18-year-old University of New Hampshire students from Massachusetts were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV struck the two on a Durham, New Hampshire, street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department. Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield were identified...
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
Another Message from the Sign at O+2nd
And just like that, the sign at O + 2nd has been removed. This one has Southie residents scratching their heads. If you travel by O + 2nd, you’ll see that the digital construction sign reads the message, “Southie Boobs.” We’re not exactly sure what a message means and who it directed at. New residents who just moved in? Old school Southie residents? Female anatomy in the neighborhood?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mghihp.edu
Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program Jumps Seven Spots in Latest U.S. News and World Report Ranking
BSN program is now tied for second best in New England. After a year that saw increased clinical placements and new programs, the momentum continues for the School of Nursing at MGH Institute of Health Professions. Today, U.S. News & World Report released its list of Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs and ranked the BSN program at the MGH Institute #51, its highest ranking to date.
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
universalhub.com
5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans
A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)
Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
Comments / 0