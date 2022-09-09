Read full article on original website
natickreport.com
South Natick dam advisory report released, on to the Select Board
Eighteen months after the Charles River Dam Advisory Committee began its work, the group has released a detailed, 28-page report of how it came to recommend removing the spillway (aka, waterfall) rather than repairing the earthen dam. The Natick Select Board and Town Meeting will take things from here. Among...
Welding incident cause of Doherty Memorial High School construction site fire, construction company’s hot work permit had lapsed
A welding incident caused the fire at the Doherty Memorial High School construction site Monday which sent a large plume of dark smoke into the air that could be seen across Worcester. Officials reported heavy flames and smoke from the roof of 299 Highland St. when they arrived at the...
capecod.com
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
'Under investigation': Fire damages building at construction site of new Doherty High
WORCESTER — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a three-alarm blaze that broke out Monday at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School. The school, on Highland Street next to the current, 56-year-old Doherty High, is about two years away from completion. ...
Torrential rain causes flooding in parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Torrential rainfall caused flooding in parts of southeastern Massachusetts as storms packing downpours and lightning rolled through on Tuesday. The National Weather service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Bristol County, warning residents of up to two inches of rain in a one-hour span. That warning expired shortly after 12 p.m.
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier
At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
theweektoday.com
Lobster Bowl comes down in Tuesday demolition
WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
Encore Boston rolls out gambling limit program
Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.
huntnewsnu.com
Column: Northeastern needs to fix the current housing crisis
It took six months, until mid-August, for my roommate and I to receive our housing information. This summer was filled with stressful planning and setbacks, as we vied for a dwindling number of dorms. By the time our selection time had arrived, none of our desired options were available. I could not even consider outside housing on short notice because Boston’s apartments are both limited and very expensive in the current seller’s market. With a new school year quickly approaching, one would presume that the simple question of “Where are you living next year?” would have been already answered by the end of the spring semester. Unfortunately, despite Northeastern providing upperclassmen students with a selection number on Feb. 4, my housing situation remained uncertain until a few weeks before the first day of classes.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man admits to scheme that defrauded Home Depots in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire of $600,000
A local man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, having been charged for his role in a scheme that defrauded Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, of Providence,...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
New Bedford Man’s Truck Is On the Road to 1 Million Miles
On Sept. 2, the odometer on Mark Andrews' truck rolled over to 900,000. The New Bedford man uses his 2003 Chevy Avalanche daily for work, averaging around 300 miles a day. That's 1,500 miles per week, 60,000 per year. What's his secret?. "Jiffy Lube and a good mechanic," he said....
Biden Boosts cancer Moonshot during Boston visit
President Biden is at JFK Library in Boston to focus national energy on “ending cancer as we know it.”
communityadvocate.com
Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest
SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take
The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
Officials urge caution after shark spotted off Nahant beach
NAHANT, Mass. — A shark was spotted in the water off Nahant on Monday afternoon. Purple flag warning were posted at Nahant Beach Reservation following the sighting, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Beachgoers were urged to use caution because lifeguard services have concluded for the...
graftoncommon.com
Grafton, I’m sorry. We’re breaking up.
Grafton, it’s not you. It’s me. I know the timing is horrible. I know Gannett just laid off the only person writing for The Grafton News. I know it feels like… well, I’ve been a different person lately. Grafton. I’ve found someone else. It’s a...
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
