ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plympton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natickreport.com

South Natick dam advisory report released, on to the Select Board

Eighteen months after the Charles River Dam Advisory Committee began its work, the group has released a detailed, 28-page report of how it came to recommend removing the spillway (aka, waterfall) rather than repairing the earthen dam. The Natick Select Board and Town Meeting will take things from here. Among...
NATICK, MA
capecod.com

Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod

FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Plympton, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier

At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action#Municipal Vulnerability#Mvp Rrb Program#Planning#The Chair Of Plympton#Board Of Selectmen#Sc
theweektoday.com

Lobster Bowl comes down in Tuesday demolition

WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
WAREHAM, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Column: Northeastern needs to fix the current housing crisis

It took six months, until mid-August, for my roommate and I to receive our housing information. This summer was filled with stressful planning and setbacks, as we vied for a dwindling number of dorms. By the time our selection time had arrived, none of our desired options were available. I could not even consider outside housing on short notice because Boston’s apartments are both limited and very expensive in the current seller’s market. With a new school year quickly approaching, one would presume that the simple question of “Where are you living next year?” would have been already answered by the end of the spring semester. Unfortunately, despite Northeastern providing upperclassmen students with a selection number on Feb. 4, my housing situation remained uncertain until a few weeks before the first day of classes.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA

Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest

SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
SHREWSBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take

The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials urge caution after shark spotted off Nahant beach

NAHANT, Mass. — A shark was spotted in the water off Nahant on Monday afternoon. Purple flag warning were posted at Nahant Beach Reservation following the sighting, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Beachgoers were urged to use caution because lifeguard services have concluded for the...
NAHANT, MA
graftoncommon.com

Grafton, I’m sorry. We’re breaking up.

Grafton, it’s not you. It’s me. I know the timing is horrible. I know Gannett just laid off the only person writing for The Grafton News. I know it feels like… well, I’ve been a different person lately. Grafton. I’ve found someone else. It’s a...
GRAFTON, MA
whdh.com

Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
PLYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy