Plympton, MA

Dianna Carney

This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
DOVER, MA
capecod.com

Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod

FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
FALMOUTH, MA
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Lobster Bowl comes down in Tuesday demolition

WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
WAREHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials urge caution after shark spotted off Nahant beach

NAHANT, Mass. — A shark was spotted in the water off Nahant on Monday afternoon. Purple flag warning were posted at Nahant Beach Reservation following the sighting, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Beachgoers were urged to use caution because lifeguard services have concluded for the...
NAHANT, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)

Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
STOUGHTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival

As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
SOMERVILLE, MA
universalhub.com

5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans

A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
PLYMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Acushnet, State Discuss Control of South Main Street

I am generally of the opinion that anything the state and the federal government can do, local government can do better, often at less cost to the taxpayers, too. That's why it piqued my interest recently to learn of a discussion underway about transferring control of South Main Street from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to the people of Acushnet.
ACUSHNET, MA

