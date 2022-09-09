Read full article on original website
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!
(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
capecod.com
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration Event
(Johnny Cupcakes/Speaker Exchange Agency) (BOSTON, MA) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has announced the grand reopening of their Newbury Street location in Boston- and you're invited!
WCVB
'Our tag line is all day brunch and bar': The Friendly Toast opens in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — The Friendly Toast has opened its latest location in Dedham, Massachusetts. “I think a lot of restaurants take themselves super seriously, but you come here, and it's like you'd have to really try to not have fun,” said Staci Pinard, vice president of restaurant operations for The Friendly Toast. “Our tagline is 'All day brunch and bar.'”
theweektoday.com
Lobster Bowl comes down in Tuesday demolition
WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
Officials urge caution after shark spotted off Nahant beach
NAHANT, Mass. — A shark was spotted in the water off Nahant on Monday afternoon. Purple flag warning were posted at Nahant Beach Reservation following the sighting, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Beachgoers were urged to use caution because lifeguard services have concluded for the...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)
Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
BC Heights
At Newton Centre’s Salt Patisserie, Thiago Silva Elevates Classic Desserts through Bold Flavors
Thiago Silva remembers witnessing the chaos in the kitchen of his step dad’s restaurant as a child. The fires and yelling of the cooks did not scare him, but instead fostered his dream of working in the food industry. Though Silva has worked at a variety of restaurants in...
Watertown News
Watertown Single Family Home Goes for Over $1 Million, 1 of 4 Home Sales
Four homes sold this week, including two single families and two 2 families. 45 Olney St., 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,641 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold: $1,100,000. 20-22 Sunnybank Road, 6 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,692 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $1,175,000. Sponsored by:. 243 Lexington St., 5 bedroom 5 bathroom...
homenewshere.com
Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival
As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department shares data on dangers of grills, hibachis, barbecues on balconies
“Did you know??? Between 2016 and 2020 Massachusetts fire departments responded to 427 fires involving grills, hibachis, and barbecues. These fires caused 15 civilian injuries, 6 firefighter injuries, and $4 million in property damage. The Lakeville Fire Department often encounters gas and charcoal grills on balconies at our apartment buildings.
universalhub.com
5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans
A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
New Bedford Man’s Truck Is On the Road to 1 Million Miles
On Sept. 2, the odometer on Mark Andrews' truck rolled over to 900,000. The New Bedford man uses his 2003 Chevy Avalanche daily for work, averaging around 300 miles a day. That's 1,500 miles per week, 60,000 per year. What's his secret?. "Jiffy Lube and a good mechanic," he said....
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
Acushnet, State Discuss Control of South Main Street
I am generally of the opinion that anything the state and the federal government can do, local government can do better, often at less cost to the taxpayers, too. That's why it piqued my interest recently to learn of a discussion underway about transferring control of South Main Street from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to the people of Acushnet.
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
Torrential rain causes flooding in parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Torrential rainfall caused flooding in parts of southeastern Massachusetts as storms packing downpours and lightning rolled through on Tuesday. The National Weather service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Bristol County, warning residents of up to two inches of rain in a one-hour span. That warning expired shortly after 12 p.m.
