ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, OH

NBC football roundup: Genoa ral­lies for victory over Rossford

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1kMd_0hpab1F600

GENOA, Ohio — Genoa scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to complete a thrilling comeback in the Comets’ 32-28 Northern Buckeye Conference victory Friday over Rossford.

Aiden Brunkhorst ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Aiden Antry ran for a 2-yard TD in the Comets’ 14-point final quarter.

Rossford quarterback Alex Williams completed a 3-yard TD pass to Wesley Ellison and Williams rushed for a one-yard score in the second quarter. Williams added a 74-yard TD pass to Brenden Revels in the first.

OTSEGO 40, LAKE 13

TONTOGANY, Ohio — Otsego’s Blake Steele finished with 142 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the Knights’ 27-point victory.

Devin Farley (24-of-34) finished with 216 yards passing and rushed for 99 yards and a score. Kenton Wallace roped in 11 catches for 80 yards.

David Parsons rushed for 72 yards and a score for the Flyers. Brandon Darr (77 yards) had five catches and a touchdown.

ELMWOOD 68, FOSTORIA 14

FOSTORIA — Hayden Wickard completed 15 of 20 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns as visiting Elmwood rolled past the Redmen.

Mason Mossbarger caught three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Alex Arnold hauled in three passes for 79 yards. Micah Oliver caught four passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a 45-yard touchdown on his only rushing attempt.

Also for Elmwood, Mason Oliver ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

EASTWOOD 70, WOODMORE 7

ELMORE — Visiting Eastwood scored four touchdowns in the second quarter and four more in the fourth in defeating Woodmore.

Bryce DeFalco rushed for 105 yards on seven carries for the Eagles, scoring two touchdowns in the first half. Bryce Hesselbart ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while Caleb Souder had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Landon Rich ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on four carries for Woodmore.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Witness follows car after central Toledo drive-by shooting, leads to arrests

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police received multiple 911 calls regarding a drive-by shooting on Hill Avenue near Wenz around noon on Tuesday. A person who witnessed the shooting followed the vehicle and informed police of the suspects' location. According to a report, police conducted a felony stop at Dorr and Parkside and arrested two suspects: Robert Macklin, 23, and Kenneth Jones, 20. A firearm was found in the vehicle.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m. Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Rossford, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Genoa, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Fostoria, OH
Rossford, OH
Sports
City
Elmore, OH
City
Rossford, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two shot in Toledo Monday night, including 15-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a pair of Monday night shootings, including one in which a teenager was wounded. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Royalton Road in west Toledo about 7:45 p.m. A 15-year-old male was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#American Football#Comets#Knights#Flyers#Woodmore
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Three Toledo homicides in one day

The family wants neighbors to keep an eye out for each other. Toledo sees 3 homicides in one day in violent weekend. Aaron Williams-Gaston, Charles Marshall, and Eric Ham were all shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, according to officials.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at Elanor Avenue, Toledo police said. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed his bike. Another vehicle hit the motorcycle...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man charged with assaulting TPD officer

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man was charged with assault on a peace officer on Friday. Toledo police claim 50-year-old Nino Barron was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter, tried to drive away and hit and trapped a TPD officer in between the car door and frame.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
WTOL 11

Motorcycle accident claims life of 67-year-old Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eleanor Ave. and Willys Parkway. According to Toledo police, 67-year-old Ronald Yates Jr. lost control of his motorcycle after turning off...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: 40-year-old man dead after shooting in west Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say 40-year-old Eric Ham is dead after after a shooting incident in a west Toledo home on Saturday afternoon. Police converged on the home just after 5 p.m. and for at least an hour multiple officers were seen outside the home as police waited for a search warrant to go inside.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person shot outside west Toledo bar early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot outside a west Toledo bar early Thursday. The incident happened on W. Sylvania Ave. and Bowen Rd. outside of the Orchard Inn Bar around 2 a.m. Toledo Police confirmed to WTOL 11 that one person was shot and transported to a local...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police arrived at the house after 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 4400 block of Grantley Road and located Eric Ham, 40, inside of the residence deceased. According to TPD, Ham appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy