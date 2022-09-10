GENOA, Ohio — Genoa scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to complete a thrilling comeback in the Comets’ 32-28 Northern Buckeye Conference victory Friday over Rossford.

Aiden Brunkhorst ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Aiden Antry ran for a 2-yard TD in the Comets’ 14-point final quarter.

Rossford quarterback Alex Williams completed a 3-yard TD pass to Wesley Ellison and Williams rushed for a one-yard score in the second quarter. Williams added a 74-yard TD pass to Brenden Revels in the first.

OTSEGO 40, LAKE 13

TONTOGANY, Ohio — Otsego’s Blake Steele finished with 142 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the Knights’ 27-point victory.

Devin Farley (24-of-34) finished with 216 yards passing and rushed for 99 yards and a score. Kenton Wallace roped in 11 catches for 80 yards.

David Parsons rushed for 72 yards and a score for the Flyers. Brandon Darr (77 yards) had five catches and a touchdown.

ELMWOOD 68, FOSTORIA 14

FOSTORIA — Hayden Wickard completed 15 of 20 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns as visiting Elmwood rolled past the Redmen.

Mason Mossbarger caught three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Alex Arnold hauled in three passes for 79 yards. Micah Oliver caught four passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a 45-yard touchdown on his only rushing attempt.

Also for Elmwood, Mason Oliver ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

EASTWOOD 70, WOODMORE 7

ELMORE — Visiting Eastwood scored four touchdowns in the second quarter and four more in the fourth in defeating Woodmore.

Bryce DeFalco rushed for 105 yards on seven carries for the Eagles, scoring two touchdowns in the first half. Bryce Hesselbart ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while Caleb Souder had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Landon Rich ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on four carries for Woodmore.