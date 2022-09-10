ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Another bad deal

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

The latest development in a long-running scandal leaves us undecided whether to laugh or cry.

Leonard Francis, AKA Fat Leonard, the Singapore businessman who used cash and prostitutes to bribe U.S. Navy officers into millions in excessive fees for the port services he provided, has gone missing.

Francis was held on house arrest since 2018, while his testimony helped prosecutors convict 34 naval officers for their part in his enrichment scheme.

With his own sentencing approaching, Francis cut the electronic monitor off his ankle and made his getaway. Federal law enforcement presumes he left the country. Now an international manhunt is under way.

San Diego neighbors report seeing moving vans at his home for a couple of days before he vanished. When U.S. Marshals responded to the electronic monitor they found a totally empty home.

One phone call from any of the neighbors would have been enough to foil Fat Leonard’s escape.

The federal judge that allowed house arrest for the corrupt convict facing up to 25 years for the theft of as much as $35 million in overcharges to the Navy, is understandably furious. The deal with prosecutors to keep their star witness out of jail while helping convict everyone else required armed guards with him all day, every day.

It turns out Fat Leonard was paying the guards, and he gave them the day off.

As some bumbling crime comedy this story has Hollywood potential. It’s laugh out loud funny as a farce about our government.

But, truly heroic work was done by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to penetrate a widespread scandal at the command level.

The corruption tolerated, even celebrated, at lavish parties with Fat Leonard, by naval brass, has been eradicated.

Yet, once again, Leonard Francis has made fool out of the United States government.

The U.S. Department of Justice deal with Fat Leonard was as one-sided as his contracts with the Navy.

