Detroit, MI

Eric Haase homers twice, Tigers beat Royals 10-2

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eric Haase hit wo solo homers, Jeimer Candelario had a three-run shot and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Friday night.

Haase opened the second inning by blasting Daniel Lynch’s second pitch 444 feet to the seats above the left-field fountains for his seventh consecutive hit.

One out later, Candelario hammered his team-leading 13th homer of the season 445 feet deep to left for a 4-0 lead.

Haase added another shot to left-center in the sixth, his 12th homner of the year and fifth career multi-homer game. He added a two-out RBI double in the eighth.

Kansas City-area product Joey Wentz (1-1), who was recalled from Toledo on Thursday, allowed only a pair of two-out hits in 6 2/3 shutout innings for his first major league victory. He struck out five with walked one.

Candelario, Haase and Spencer Torkelson each had three hits as Detroit out-hit Kansas City 17-6. The Tigers had multiple baserunners in every inning except the first and seventh.

Lynch (4-10) allowed six runs on 10 hits, recording 11 outs. He has won just one of his last 11 starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers IF Jonathan Schoop was reinstated from the IL. Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino was reinstated from the IL.

TRANSACTIONS

Detroit recalled RHP Joey Wentz from Class AAA Toledo, and optioned IF Josh Lester and RHP Luis Castillo to Toledo. Kansas City optioned OF Brent Rooker to Class AAA Omaha.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Matt Manning (1-2, 3.86 ERA) takes on Royals RHP Jonathan Heasley (3-7, 4.98) on Saturday.

