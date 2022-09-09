Read full article on original website
John P. Nyhuis
John P. Nyhuis, 80, of Oakfield, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. John was born July 30, 1942 in Waupun, the son of John and Genevieve Kidney Nyhuis. John attended Waupun Schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1960. He furthered his education by attending Milwaukee School of Engineering where he received a bachelor’s degree and later received a master’s degree from MSOE. On April 24, 1965 he married Karin Sparr at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. John enlisted with the Army National Guard in Waupun, serving 10 years, and helping police many of the protests in that era. He was employed at Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac for 35 years and Marchant Schmidt Incorporated in Fond du Lac for 20 years. John was an active member of Fond du Lac County Kennel Club, serving as president and also a member of Greater Milwaukee Samoyed Fanciers Club. John served on the Oakfield School Board for several years and was past president of the Waupun Jaycees. John was an active and faithful lifetime member of First Reformed Church in Waupun. He served on the church consistory in various capacities, taught Sunday School, worked the sound board for services, and various other church events. John also helped manage the Inner Light Singers and worked the sound board for them.
News – September 14, 2022
(Lomira) A Fond du Lac teen is charged with recording teenage girls without their knowledge at a Lomira farm. Roberto Cardoza allegedly used his cellphone to record the underage victims. He reportedly hid it under a sink in a pair of shoes. If convicted, the 19-year-old faces up to seven years in prison. Cash bond was set at $300 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 13th.
Gosling Swimmers Top Beaver Dam
The Watertown High School girls swimming team stopped Beaver Dam 112-27 on Monday night. Click the link below for full meet results.
Prep Scoreboard – Tuesday 9/13/22
MILTON – 4, BEAVER DAM – 3, — Singles:. No. 1 – ANNIKA AHLSTROM, MILTON def. Abby Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM , 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Emily Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM def. Rozi Zalai, MILTON , 6-1 , 4-6 , 6-1 ; No....
DCSO Recognizes The Women Of Their Agency
(Juneau) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing the women of their agency. Monday was National Police Woman Day which celebrates the contribution of women to the law enforcement and public safety career field. Just 10-percent of law enforcement nationwide are made up of women. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says...
Elmer R. Castor
Elmer R. Castor, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 due to pulmonary fibrosis. A memorial gathering for Elmer will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. A memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Brother Jim Tisdale as speaker.
2022 Patriot Tour Close To Finish Line
(Beaver Dam) The Patriot Tour has nearly finished its summer ride taking a single American flag through all 50 states. This year’s tour kicked off in May in Erie, Pennsylvania and will see the 115-day ride come to an end this Saturday as the flag comes full circle at Harley Davison of Erie.
Warrant Issued For Fond Du Lac Woman Charged With Ransacking Watertown Home
(Watertown) A bench warrant has been issued for a Fond du Lac woman accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz was scheduled to make her initial appearance in court on Monday but failed to show. She is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property.
Dodge County Schools Encouraged To Apply For Beef In The Classroom Grant
(Fall River) Dodge County school districts are encouraged to apply for the Beef in the Classroom grant. The program, started by the Wisconsin Beef Council, helps teachers strengthen their lessons about lean beef selection, storage, preparation, and nutrition. Teachers are reimbursed between $100 and $300 per school each year to buy and prepare beef with their students.
Lebanon Church To Host Food Pantry Distribution Event Tuesday
(Lebanon) A church in Lebanon will host a food pantry distribution event Tuesday. The monthly Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on W4661 County Road MM. The cost is $25 per share and those going can purchase more than one. Organizers say each...
Charges Referred In Fond Du Lac Stabbing Incident
(Fond du Lac) The Fond du Lac Police Department have referred charges this week in a stabbing incident in the city. Officers were called to the SSM Health Emergency Department last month for a person being treated for severe knife wounds. According to the 40-year-old victim, an unknown individual confronted...
Dodge County Sheriff Says Pursuits Will Not Be Tolerated
(Juneau) The county’s top cop says the alleged felonious acts of Brian Hellenbrand and Richard Hron will not be tolerated in Dodge County. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says he is thankful that no one was injured during the two pursuits as it is very dangerous for all involved when someone flees from law enforcement. He adds that his agency will responsibly pursue these individuals and hold them accountable.
BD Boys Soccer Tonight Postponed
The Beaver Dam High School boys soccer team was scheduled to host Stoughton tonight at the Prairie Fields, but the heavy rains have made the field unplayable. So that game will be rescheduled. The game was also scheduled to air on DailyDodge TV. If you have a question about this...
Horicon Man Charged With Fleeing Dodge County Deputies
(Beaver Dam) A Horicon man accused of initiating a pursuit with Dodge County authorities had cash bond set at $5,000 yesterday (Monday). Richard Hron is facing a felony charge of Fleeing and a misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A sheriff’s deputy was alerted just before 3am Saturday (September...
Wissports Football Coaches Poll Released
This week’s Wissports.net High School Football Coaches Poll sees Columbus ranked #2 in Division Four, Mayville #2 in Division Five, Markesan #7 in Division Six and in Division Seven, Randolph moves up to #4 and Cambria-Friesland is #8. If you have a question about this story or have an...
