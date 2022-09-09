FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Colorado’s largest solar array and battery storage facility of its kind was the focus on Wednesday of a public ribbon-cutting celebration at Colorado Mountain College (CMC) Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs. The project is 95% complete and is scheduled to reach commercial operation this fall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006088/en/ Under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Ameresco, Colorado Mountain College and Holy Cross Energy partnered to install 5MW of solar PV and 15MWH battery energy storage. Photo Credit: Seth Anderson. (Photo: Business Wire)

