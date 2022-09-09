Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Driver critically injured after crash with semitruck in Pleasant View
PLEASANT VIEW, Weber County — A driver was critically injured early Tuesday after hitting a concrete barrier and then being hit by a semitruck on I-15 in Pleasant View, troopers said. About 1:38 a.m., a Toyota Corolla was traveling north on I-15 when the driver "for an unknown reason"...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Driver dies after I-15 accident, collision with semi in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver critically injured in a collision with a semi near Pleasant View early Tuesday has died from his injuries. The man, believed to be a Boise resident, was northbound on Interstate 15, driving a 2002 Toyota Corolla, when the accident happened at about 1:38 a.m.
KSLTV
One critical in crash with semi-truck
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — One man is in critical condition after his car was hit by a semi-truck early Tuesday. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:38 a.m. a 2002 Toyota Corolla was headed northbound on Interstate 15 in Pleasant View near milepost 350.
KUTV
Man dies in truck vs. bicycle crash in Murray
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A bicyclist died Monday morning after a crash involving a truck in Murray, according to authorities. The deadly collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. Kristin Reardon, public information officer for the Murray City Police Department, said the 30-year-old man was riding in the area of...
Bicyclist hit by truck, killed at Murray intersection
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, according to the Murray Police Department. Police say the fatality occurred at 6:42 a.m., when a truck heading northbound on Cottonwood St. collided with a bicyclist at the intersection of Cottonwood St. and Vine St. The bicyclist was reportedly a […]
KUTV
Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
ksl.com
Man causes 2 crashes on I-15, tries to leave scene, charges state
MURRAY — A man who is believed to have caused two crashes on I-15 while driving impaired, leaving one victim with a broken neck, now faces several criminal charges, according to prosecutors. Tyler Cole Swanenberg, 27, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with two...
ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic
LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
Man shot in face during road rage confrontation in Taylorsville
A man was shot in the face Tuesday during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, but he is expected to survive.
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating road rage incident in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville Police are investigating a road rage incident late Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. According to Sgt. Kersdon Bennett, with the Taylorsville Police Department, the incident occurred in the area of 3100 W. 6200 South just before 5 p.m.
Car hits shop sign, ‘splits in two’ in Taylorsville, driver in extreme critical condition
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car was split in two in Taylorsville Saturday, leaving the driver in “extreme critical condition,” according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver says that the car was travelling eastbound on 5400 S when the vehicle hit a curb. After colliding with the curb, the vehicle reportedly […]
Gephardt Daily
Police: Woman in ‘extremely critical condition’ after crashing car into commercial sign in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police say a woman is in “extremely critical condition” after crashing her car into a thick metal pole suspending a commercial sign early Saturday. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal said the crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. near EZPAWN,...
KSLTV
Tooele home considered a ‘total loss’ after house fire
TOOELE, Utah — Firefighters battled a house fire that left a Tooele home a total loss Saturday evening. According to Tooele City Fire Chief Matt McCoy, crews arrived at the home fully engulfed in flames near N 2nd st E Utah Ave at approximately 7 p.m. McCoy said that...
Salt Lake City Police respond to public library bomb threat
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department safely removed an unattended bag at a Salt Lake Public Library after reports of a bomb threat. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, police received calls from the Salt Lake City Public Library System that they had received a bomb threat. As […]
Gephardt Daily
Man airlifted to hospital after crashing mountain bike near Ensign Peak
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was airlifted from Ensign Peak and transported to an area hospital after crashing his mountain bike Saturday afternoon. The man was riding a mountain bike on the Ensign Peak Trail about 4:20 p.m. when he crashed near...
Midvale man drowns after cliff jump at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – State park officials found the body of a 35-year-old Midvale man at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey states that the man was reported missing at 3:35 p.m. Saturday after doing a cliff jump at the reservoir and not resurfacing from the water. The incident reportedly […]
sweetwaternow.com
Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
kslnewsradio.com
14-year-old kidnapped out of Grantsville, later found safe
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Sergeant Watson with Grantsville Police Department said 14-year-old Alexia Linarez Jauregui, last seen Sept. 10, 2022, was kidnapped by two adults out of Grantsville. Furthermore, the kidnappers are non-family acquaintances who intend to take her out of the state or the country. Linarez is around 4...
ksl.com
Man accused of shooting 2 at rodeo near Utah Lake charged with attempted murder
GENOLA, Utah County — A man originally arrested for investigation of being a restricted person in possession of a gun following a double shooting at a rodeo near Utah Lake is now facing more serious charges. Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25, of Orem, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
