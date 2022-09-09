ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

How 800-pound butter cow sculpture is made for Utah State Fair

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Fair is in full swing through the week. The fair has many attractions including a giant cow sculpture made entirely out of butter. “'It's between 700 and 800 pounds of butter,” said sculptor Matt McNaughtan. The butter cow has been...
UTAH STATE
Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
Upheaval in Salt Lake City School District mean leadership woes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah schools enter one of the most challenging years in history, leadership at the Salt Lake City School District is in turmoil. Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson was placed on paid administrative leave in July. Since then, his handpicked cabinet has fallen apart. Gwendolyn...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Police investigating domestic violence-related shooting that left pro bull rider dead

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman is in custody after midnight shooting in Salt Lake City in the Ballpark neighborhood, authorities stated. LaShawn Bagley, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Salt Lake Police said they were investigating the fatal incident as a domestic violence-related homicide.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah Tech Coach: The 'Spread and Schred' offense

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Saturday night, Weber State will host Utah Tech in a game broadcast live on KJZZ-TV with our Dave Fox on the call. Dave visited with Utah Tech Head Football Coach Paul Peterson from St. George. They Talked Trailblazers offense vs Weber State’s stingy defense,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Cox, other governors urge Biden to drop student loan forgiveness plan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s governor is joining 21 others in asking President Joe Biden to drop his student loan forgiveness plan. In a letter Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and other Republican governors told Biden his plan to slash student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans is “a price the people of our states cannot afford.”
UTAH STATE
Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

