Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
kmyu.tv

Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kmyu.tv

Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
SANDY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
kmyu.tv

Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
#The Boy#I 215 Thursday
kmyu.tv

Upheaval in Salt Lake City School District mean leadership woes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah schools enter one of the most challenging years in history, leadership at the Salt Lake City School District is in turmoil. Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson was placed on paid administrative leave in July. Since then, his handpicked cabinet has fallen apart. Gwendolyn...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Summer Christensen

September 11, 2023 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Timpanogos High School's Summer Christensen who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
OREM, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah Tech Coach: The 'Spread and Schred' offense

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Saturday night, Weber State will host Utah Tech in a game broadcast live on KJZZ-TV with our Dave Fox on the call. Dave visited with Utah Tech Head Football Coach Paul Peterson from St. George. They Talked Trailblazers offense vs Weber State’s stingy defense,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Public Safety
kmyu.tv

Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

