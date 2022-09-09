Read full article on original website
Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
Pet pug home safe after Utah family posts video of theft, asks social media for help
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake family said they have the social media community to thank for their stolen puppy’s safe return. The pet owners said their beloved pug Norma went missing Thursday. After countless posts, messages and phone calls, she’s back home — an outcome the family is calling nothing short of a miracle.
Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
Church announces plans for Latter-day Saint temples in Puerto Rico, Sweden
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans for two temples — one in Puerto Rico and one in Sweden. The First Presidency has announced dates for the open house and dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. They...
House Genealogy business digs into past of historic homes in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Genealogy is a popular topic in Utah, a way to learn more about your family's history. Now, you can learn the genealogy of your home and the people that lived there. "My dream as a child was to be a detective, and now I...
Midvale man's body recovered from Flaming Gorge Reservoir after cliff jumping incident
FLAMING GORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A 35-year-old man from Midvale has died after officials said he was cliff jumping at Flaming Gorge Reservoir and didn't resurface. Daggett County officials said they received a report of the cliff jumper going underwater at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Saturday. Dive teams responded...
Sandy considers selling naming rights for rec center in creative bid to fund improvements
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy officials are exploring selling corporate naming rights to fund repairs of a 40-year-old recreation center. Tuesday evening, the Sandy City Council voted 6-0 to move one step closer to exploring if corporations want to spend millions of dollars to put their name on the Alta Canyon Sports Center.
Upheaval in Salt Lake City School District mean leadership woes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah schools enter one of the most challenging years in history, leadership at the Salt Lake City School District is in turmoil. Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson was placed on paid administrative leave in July. Since then, his handpicked cabinet has fallen apart. Gwendolyn...
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Summer Christensen
September 11, 2023 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Timpanogos High School's Summer Christensen who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
Utah Tech Coach: The 'Spread and Schred' offense
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Saturday night, Weber State will host Utah Tech in a game broadcast live on KJZZ-TV with our Dave Fox on the call. Dave visited with Utah Tech Head Football Coach Paul Peterson from St. George. They Talked Trailblazers offense vs Weber State’s stingy defense,...
Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
West Coast Conference issues statement in response to BYU racism investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The West Coast Conference has responded to an investigation into reported racism at Brigham Young University, which got underway after a fan was accused of yelling racist slurs during a women's volleyball match last month against Duke. "Based on our review of the information...
