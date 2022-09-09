Read full article on original website
Bobcats Ranked 4th in ECAC Hockey Preseason Coaches' Poll
Albany, N.Y.— Quinnipiac women's ice hockey was voted to finish fourth with 92 votes, in this year's ECAC Hockey Preseason Coaches' Poll, as announced by the league on Wednesday, Sept. 14. ECAC HOCKEY PRE-SEASON ALL-LEAGUE. FORWARDS:. Danielle Serdachny, Colgate. Kalty Kaltounkova, Colgate. Elle Hartje, Yale. DEFENDERS. Emma Seitz, Yale.
Women's Ice Hockey Ranked 8th in DCU/USCHO Preseason Poll
HAMDEN, Conn.—Quinnipiac women's ice hockey has been ranked eighth in the DCU/USCHO Division I Women's Preseason Poll with 156 points, as announced by the organization on Monday, Sep. 12. The Bobcats moved up two spots from being ranked 10th in last year's preseason poll. Ohio State ranked first with...
