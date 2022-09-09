ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

The Post and Courier

August 2022 Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced

The Kingstree Beautification Commission selected Ms. Luester McCullough’s property at 730 Wilcox Street as the August 2022 ‘Yard of the Month’. Ms. McCullough has resided at this location for 44 years. She has always thought of her yard as her farm. She must work it every day.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant

A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Developers seek to purchase portion of town property

During September 6 Parks & Recreation Committee meeting held at Summerville's Town Hall Annex, Town Administrator Lisa Wallace shared that she had received a request from Robert Carnavale regarding leasing or purchasing a portion of town-owned property near Jessen Boat Landing. Chairman Bob Jackson and committee members Aaron Brown and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Goose Creek, SC
Business
City
Goose Creek, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - auction 9/27, Ronald McCullough

Applecool Storage will hold a public auction to sell household and other goods belonging to the individuals listed below to satisfy a lien at the location of 3119 S. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC 29440, on 9/27/22 at 11:00 AM: Ronald McCullough, unit 259: mattresses, drawer, TV stand. Stephanie Cooper, unit 5114: toolboxes, gun safe, generator, bags and boxes, chairs, VCR, model ships. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Applecool Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. (843) 833-5360 AD# 2022362.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Train strikes stalled logging truck in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A logging truck was struck by a train Wednesday morning in Georgetown. Officials with the Georgetown Police Department told WCBD that the truck was stopped on train tracks at a traffic light near the intersection of Fraser Street and Front Street when it was hit by the train. Police said the […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has released the name of the man who died Tuesday night in a house fire in Summerville. Willie G.. Niemeyer, 67, was found by firefighters in the sunroom of the fire-damaged home Tuesday night, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
live5news.com

Deputies investigating Williamsburg Co. drive-by shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a drive-by shooting in the Kingstree area. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oakwood Road. At the scene, they found an injured gunshot victim who was then taken to the hospital. The...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Neighbor remembers man found dead after Summerville house fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 67-year-old man was found dead following a house fire in the Twin Oaks subdivision on Tuesday. Summerville fire officials said the single-story home was “heavily involved with flames” when crews arrived just after 7:00 p.m. A neighbor said she was looking outside and noticed the fire burning at her friend’s […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

BATES, Linda Gale, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAAK, Carmella Mary, 90, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. JOHNSON, Leonard Mills, 85, of Charleston died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MILLER, Thomas...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Organization sells long-serving women’s shelter

My Sister’s House, a nonprofit organization that protects battered women fleeing domestic violence, has sold its 10-bedroom group shelter in North Charleston to a property management firm. Instead of housing families in one location, My Sister’s House is shifting to sheltering women and children in local hotels and short-term...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

