The Post and Courier
August 2022 Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced
The Kingstree Beautification Commission selected Ms. Luester McCullough’s property at 730 Wilcox Street as the August 2022 ‘Yard of the Month’. Ms. McCullough has resided at this location for 44 years. She has always thought of her yard as her farm. She must work it every day.
The Post and Courier
Volunteers to clean up nearly 20 Charleston-area sites Saturday during annual beach sweep event
Volunteers will span out across the South Carolina coast in boats and on foot Sept. 17 to clean up litter left by beachgoers, items dumped in marshes and all sorts of toss-away or floating trash that becomes waterway eyesores. The Beach Sweep/River Sweep has been an annual effort for the...
The Post and Courier
New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant
A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
The Post and Courier
Developers seek to purchase portion of town property
During September 6 Parks & Recreation Committee meeting held at Summerville's Town Hall Annex, Town Administrator Lisa Wallace shared that she had received a request from Robert Carnavale regarding leasing or purchasing a portion of town-owned property near Jessen Boat Landing. Chairman Bob Jackson and committee members Aaron Brown and...
The Post and Courier
Proposed Charleston development includes hotel brand new to SC and 3 apartment buildings
A new 150-room hotel proposed for the third phase of a still-developing marshfront property on the Charleston peninsula will be the first of its brand in South Carolina. The next stage of development also includes three new apartment buildings, with two of them up to 12 stories tall. The city's...
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - auction 9/27, Ronald McCullough
Applecool Storage will hold a public auction to sell household and other goods belonging to the individuals listed below to satisfy a lien at the location of 3119 S. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC 29440, on 9/27/22 at 11:00 AM: Ronald McCullough, unit 259: mattresses, drawer, TV stand. Stephanie Cooper, unit 5114: toolboxes, gun safe, generator, bags and boxes, chairs, VCR, model ships. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Applecool Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. (843) 833-5360 AD# 2022362.
wpde.com
After starting at $7/hour, 20 year old now owns 20% of Summerville Sonic franchise
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Four years ago, Sonic's parent company, D.L. Rogers Corp, bought the Summerville franchise location and began offering operating partners 20% for each location. Christopher Fiesta started off as a car hop only making $7.25 an hour. But his supervisors recognized his potential early on, and...
Colleton County mobile home destroyed during midday fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a single-wide mobile home on Smoak Road at the intersection of Our Dream Lane just before noon after a passerby reported the blaze to 911. “Engine 19 arrived to find […]
Train strikes stalled logging truck in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A logging truck was struck by a train Wednesday morning in Georgetown. Officials with the Georgetown Police Department told WCBD that the truck was stopped on train tracks at a traffic light near the intersection of Fraser Street and Front Street when it was hit by the train. Police said the […]
live5news.com
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket. The winner, who chose not to have her identity revealed, beat one-in-a-million odds to win a $300,000 prize, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. “I was speechless,”...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has released the name of the man who died Tuesday night in a house fire in Summerville. Willie G.. Niemeyer, 67, was found by firefighters in the sunroom of the fire-damaged home Tuesday night, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating Williamsburg Co. drive-by shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a drive-by shooting in the Kingstree area. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oakwood Road. At the scene, they found an injured gunshot victim who was then taken to the hospital. The...
live5news.com
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
Neighbor remembers man found dead after Summerville house fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 67-year-old man was found dead following a house fire in the Twin Oaks subdivision on Tuesday. Summerville fire officials said the single-story home was “heavily involved with flames” when crews arrived just after 7:00 p.m. A neighbor said she was looking outside and noticed the fire burning at her friend’s […]
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
BATES, Linda Gale, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAAK, Carmella Mary, 90, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. JOHNSON, Leonard Mills, 85, of Charleston died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MILLER, Thomas...
Charleston City Paper
Organization sells long-serving women’s shelter
My Sister’s House, a nonprofit organization that protects battered women fleeing domestic violence, has sold its 10-bedroom group shelter in North Charleston to a property management firm. Instead of housing families in one location, My Sister’s House is shifting to sheltering women and children in local hotels and short-term...
