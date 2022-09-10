ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ashland 41, North Eugene 38

Banks 20, Tillamook 12

Bend 39, North Medford 7

Bonanza 38, Alsea 6

Camas Valley 42, Mohawk 0

Cascade 30, Marshfield 6

Cascade Christian 55, Sutherlin 6

Central 45, Corvallis 0

Clackamas 34, Sherwood 25

Cleveland 24, South Eugene 3

Colton 28, Bandon 21

Coquille 48, Phoenix 0

Culver 48, Irrigon 20

Dallas 33, McKay 21

Dayton 40, La Pine 6

Echo 47, Pine Eagle 0

Elgin 52, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 0

Enterprise 28, Imbler 18

Estacada 48, Scappoose 19

Gladstone 33, Stayton 26

Glencoe 41, Hillsboro 18

Gold Beach 38, Nestucca 14

Grants Pass 35, Caldera 0

Gresham 54, McDaniel 0

Harrisburg 47, Corbett 0

Henley 35, Crater 0

Hidden Valley 54, Newport 0

Homedale, Idaho 41, Baker 7

Hood River 38, The Dalles 12

Jesuit 35, Lakeridge 6

Joseph 32, Harper 12

Junction City 43, Crook County 36

Kennedy 24, Siuslaw 0

Klamath 46, Burns 30

La Grande 62, Ontario 30

Lake Oswego 14, West Salem 0

Marist 41, Springfield 20

Mark Morris, Wash. 28, Astoria 6

Mazama 48, Eagle Point 27

McMinnville 42, Forest Grove 0

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 34, Prairie City 18

Monroe 46, Rogue River 14

Mountain View 16, Churchill 6

Mountainside 21, Barlow 20

North Bend 27, Willamette 20

North Douglas 20, Central Linn 12

North Salem 46, David Douglas 0

Nyssa 28, Caldwell, Idaho 20

Oak Ridge, Calif. 63, Silverton 0

Pendleton 27, Redmond 20

Perrydale 62, Crosspoint Christian 30

Powder Valley 64, Union 20

Powers 20, Eddyville 0

Putnam 48, Philomath 19

Rainier 48, Jefferson 16

Regis 39, Grant Union 0

Reynolds 13, Roosevelt 7

Richland, Wash. 48, Hermiston 7

Ridgeview 62, Centennial 6

Santiam Christian 40, Creswell 0

Seaside 37, La Salle 0

South Albany 42, Crescent Valley 8

South Medford 21, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 7

South Salem 42, Sunset 7

South Umpqua 61, Douglas 6

Sprague 56, Beaverton 14

St. John Bosco, Calif. 49, Central Catholic 0

St. Mary’s 35, North Valley 14

St. Paul 45, Santiam 6

Stanfield 47, McLoughlin 8

Summit 48, Thurston 10

Sweet Home 49, Molalla 14

Taft 21, Blanchet Catholic 0

Triangle Lake 44, Elkton 18

Umatilla 46, Gaston 6

Vale 41, New Plymouth, Idaho 14

Vernonia 42, Riverside 14

Warrenton 27, Heppner 0

West Albany 22, Lebanon 16

Weston-McEwen 24, Oakland 16

Willamina 63, Sheridan 6

Wilsonville 49, Westview 39

Woodburn 35, St. Helens 6

Yoncalla 20, Central Linn 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gilchrist vs. Jewell, ccd.

Glide vs. Lowell, ccd.

Illinois Valley vs. Oakridge, ccd.

Roseburg vs. Nelson, ccd.

Sherman vs. Wallowa, ccd.

Toledo vs. Knappa, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

