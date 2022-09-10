Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ashland 41, North Eugene 38
Banks 20, Tillamook 12
Bend 39, North Medford 7
Bonanza 38, Alsea 6
Camas Valley 42, Mohawk 0
Cascade 30, Marshfield 6
Cascade Christian 55, Sutherlin 6
Central 45, Corvallis 0
Clackamas 34, Sherwood 25
Cleveland 24, South Eugene 3
Colton 28, Bandon 21
Coquille 48, Phoenix 0
Culver 48, Irrigon 20
Dallas 33, McKay 21
Dayton 40, La Pine 6
Echo 47, Pine Eagle 0
Elgin 52, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 0
Enterprise 28, Imbler 18
Estacada 48, Scappoose 19
Gladstone 33, Stayton 26
Glencoe 41, Hillsboro 18
Gold Beach 38, Nestucca 14
Grants Pass 35, Caldera 0
Gresham 54, McDaniel 0
Harrisburg 47, Corbett 0
Henley 35, Crater 0
Hidden Valley 54, Newport 0
Homedale, Idaho 41, Baker 7
Hood River 38, The Dalles 12
Jesuit 35, Lakeridge 6
Joseph 32, Harper 12
Junction City 43, Crook County 36
Kennedy 24, Siuslaw 0
Klamath 46, Burns 30
La Grande 62, Ontario 30
Lake Oswego 14, West Salem 0
Marist 41, Springfield 20
Mark Morris, Wash. 28, Astoria 6
Mazama 48, Eagle Point 27
McMinnville 42, Forest Grove 0
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 34, Prairie City 18
Monroe 46, Rogue River 14
Mountain View 16, Churchill 6
Mountainside 21, Barlow 20
North Bend 27, Willamette 20
North Douglas 20, Central Linn 12
North Salem 46, David Douglas 0
Nyssa 28, Caldwell, Idaho 20
Oak Ridge, Calif. 63, Silverton 0
Pendleton 27, Redmond 20
Perrydale 62, Crosspoint Christian 30
Powder Valley 64, Union 20
Powers 20, Eddyville 0
Putnam 48, Philomath 19
Rainier 48, Jefferson 16
Regis 39, Grant Union 0
Reynolds 13, Roosevelt 7
Richland, Wash. 48, Hermiston 7
Ridgeview 62, Centennial 6
Santiam Christian 40, Creswell 0
Seaside 37, La Salle 0
South Albany 42, Crescent Valley 8
South Medford 21, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 7
South Salem 42, Sunset 7
South Umpqua 61, Douglas 6
Sprague 56, Beaverton 14
St. John Bosco, Calif. 49, Central Catholic 0
St. Mary’s 35, North Valley 14
St. Paul 45, Santiam 6
Stanfield 47, McLoughlin 8
Summit 48, Thurston 10
Sweet Home 49, Molalla 14
Taft 21, Blanchet Catholic 0
Triangle Lake 44, Elkton 18
Umatilla 46, Gaston 6
Vale 41, New Plymouth, Idaho 14
Vernonia 42, Riverside 14
Warrenton 27, Heppner 0
West Albany 22, Lebanon 16
Weston-McEwen 24, Oakland 16
Willamina 63, Sheridan 6
Wilsonville 49, Westview 39
Woodburn 35, St. Helens 6
Yoncalla 20, Central Linn 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gilchrist vs. Jewell, ccd.
Glide vs. Lowell, ccd.
Illinois Valley vs. Oakridge, ccd.
Roseburg vs. Nelson, ccd.
Sherman vs. Wallowa, ccd.
Toledo vs. Knappa, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
