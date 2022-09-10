ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Basha 27, Mesa Desert Ridge 0

Benson 55, Bisbee 18

Bishop Gorman, Nev. 45, Chandler Hamilton 0

Bradshaw Mountain 41, Mica Mountain 14

Brawley, Calif. 36, Yuma Cibola 0

Camp Verde 62, Red Mesa 0

Casteel High School 14, Upland, Calif. 9

Chandler 50, Corona Del Sol 0

Eloy Santa Cruz 26, Glendale North Pointe 0

Flagstaff Coconino 62, Lakeside Blue Ridge 6

Fort Defiance Window Rock 48, Chinle 18

Glendale Copper Canyon 12, Tucson Rincon 6, OT

Glendale O’Connor 28, Mesa Red Mountain 14

Heber Mogollon 61, Mayer 6

Higley 49, Marana Mountain View 7

Holbrook 46, Page 28

Keams Canyon Hopi 32, Zuni, N.M. 0

Lake Havasu 28, Bullhead City Mohave 14

Laveen Chavez 24, Tolleson 7

Lee Williams High School 48, Wickenburg 15

Lone Peak, Utah 13, Highland Prep 0

Marana 35, Sierra Vista Buena 0

Mesa Mountain View 35, Mesa 24

Miami 21, Arete-Mesa Prep 0

Mountainside 47, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 0

Northwest Christian 42, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 8

Paradise Valley 37, Tucson Flowing Wells 0

Payson 17, Cottonwood Mingus 13

Perry 28, Phoenix Desert Vista 7

Phoenix Arcadia 16, Ben Franklin 9

Phoenix Central def. Phoenix North Canyon, forfeit

Phoenix Sunnyslope 28, Glendale Apollo 21

Pima 43, Tanque Verde 0

Poston Butte 20, Eagar Round Valley 13

Pusch Ridge Christian 34, Tucson Catalina Foothills 9

Scottsdale Saguaro 13, Queen Creek 8

Snowflake 20, Show Low 14

Tombstone 47, Globe 8

Tucson Cholla 14, Sahuarita 11

Tucson Palo Verde def. Tucson Santa Rita, forfeit

Tucson Pueblo 35, Safford 27

Tucson Sabino 41, Tucson Sahuaro 20

Veritas Prep 26, Chandler Prep 6

Walden Grove 48, Phoenix Greenway 7

Whiteriver Alchesay 40, Pinon 0

Willcox 49, Sequoia Pathway 0

Williams 26, Bagdad 20

Winkelman Hayden 55, Lincoln 0

Winslow 14, Flagstaff 12

Yuma 47, Yuma Kofa 0

Yuma Catholic 54, Mohave Valley River Valley 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Phoenix School-Deaf vs. Mohave Accelerated, ccd.

Rock Point vs. Pinon, ccd.

Tempe Prep vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.

Whiteriver Alchesay vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.

Willow Canyon vs. Tucson Desert View, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

