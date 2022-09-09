ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Taco Boy becomes latest Charleston restaurant to expand beyond state lines

Taco Boy will soon join the ranks of Charleston-born businesses to expand beyond state lines. The offering at two upcoming outposts in Asheville, N.C., could foreshadow changes to come in Charleston, where Taco Boy has locations on Folly Beach, downtown and in Summerville. Taco Boy West Asheville will open at...
The Post and Courier

New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant

A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
Charleston City Paper

Looking into the future for the Reynolds Avenue development project

 The neighborhood around Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston is about to get a major facelift, becoming the next Hipsterville in the greater Charleston area. Much like Avondale, Park Circle or Upper King Street, Reynolds Avenue is getting ready to experience an injection of new life. “What’s happening here is we’re...
Charleston City Paper

Organization sells long-serving women’s shelter

My Sister’s House, a nonprofit organization that protects battered women fleeing domestic violence, has sold its 10-bedroom group shelter in North Charleston to a property management firm. Instead of housing families in one location, My Sister’s House is shifting to sheltering women and children in local hotels and short-term...
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for hacking into City of Greenville’s Verizon account

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000. According to NCPD, officials in Greenville contacted them about someone hacking into the City’s Verizon Business Account and ordering $68,398.74 worth of phones. The phones were shipped to […]
The Post and Courier

Developers seek to purchase portion of town property

During September 6 Parks & Recreation Committee meeting held at Summerville's Town Hall Annex, Town Administrator Lisa Wallace shared that she had received a request from Robert Carnavale regarding leasing or purchasing a portion of town-owned property near Jessen Boat Landing. Chairman Bob Jackson and committee members Aaron Brown and...
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

BATES, Linda Gale, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAAK, Carmella Mary, 90, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. JOHNSON, Leonard Mills, 85, of Charleston died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MILLER, Thomas...
The Post and Courier

Tully's replaces The Royal American as Music Farm's food vendor

A new vendor is serving up late-night bar food at the Music Farm. Tully's has taken over The Royal American's spot at the indoor counter to the left of the bar and outdoor window looking out onto Ann Street. The split with Royal was amicable, said Charles Carmody, director of...
live5news.com

Crews respond to house fire in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Fire Department is responding to a fire at a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood. Crews responded at around 7 p.m. The home is located on Ashley Drive where several fire trucks are on the scene actively fighting the fire, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said.
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
counton2.com

Charleston County Public Works hosting open interviews

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Works Department is hosting open interviews on Friday, September 23. The interviews will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Public Service Building, located at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston. Interviews will be available on site,...
Community Policy