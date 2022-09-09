Read full article on original website
Democrats aim to lift ban on federal funds for national patient ID system
Congressional Democrats plan to push for a national patient identifier system in the upcoming legislative session, Politico reported Sept. 14. As they did unsuccessfully last year in the face of Republican opposition, Democratic appropriators intend to try to lift the ban on federal funds to create the unique IDs, according to the news outlet. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been a fierce opponent of the measure, arguing that it impedes patient privacy.
AHA to Congress: Suspend Medicare sequester cuts
The American Hospital Association is pushing Congress to pass legislation to again suspend Medicare sequester cuts. Federal COVID-19 relief signed into law in March 2020 included sequestration of those cuts, but that moratorium has since expired. One percent cuts were imposed this year from April 1 through June 30. As of July 1, 2 percent cuts were reimposed.
10 states with the largest increases, decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in August in the U.S. was $3,045, down 7.4 percent from $3,270 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. The report, which was shared with Becker's, is based on proprietary data of job...
Hospitals are hiking cancer drug costs up to 11%, report finds
On average, safety net hospitals raised prices of oncology drugs 4.9 times their 340B purchased costs — and one breast cancer drug was hiked 11.3 percent — according to a September 2022 report from the Community Oncology Alliance. The COA evaluated 49 top acute care hospitals with a...
Underrepresented groups see lower residency admission rates: study
Residency applicants from historically excluded racial groups are matched in competitive specialties at lower rates than their white and Asian peers, according to a recent study. The study, published June 28 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, analyzed data obtained between 2013 and 2018 by the Association of...
Nurse practitioner will be fastest-growing job over next decade
The occupation with the highest projected percent change of employment in the U.S. between 2021 and 2031 is nurse practitioner, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The bureau estimates that employment of nurse practitioners will grow by 46 percent during that period, from 246,700 to...
How a holistic governance framework and platform can help healthcare organizations address patient centricity, cybersecurity, and climate neutrality
The healthcare industry is being challenged to reinvent itself along multiple fronts and to advance its place in the digital-first, customer-centric, socially and environmentally conscious era. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored jointly by KPMG and ServiceNow, three healthcare technology specialists discussed how healthcare organizations can earn the...
3 updates to Biden's Cancer Moonshot program
President Joe Biden took to the Boston-based John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum Sept. 12 to provide an update on his Cancer Moonshot program. Although President Biden laid out the majority of the initiative March 17, he announced a number of updates, one of which is the establishment of a new Cancer Cabinet that is "driving a whole-of-government effort to unleash every possible asset" to ending cancer.
US set to launch trial of early cancer detection blood tests
The U.S. is gearing up for a national trial to assess the effectiveness of various blood tests in detecting cancer early on, MIT Technology Review reported Sept. 12. Multiple companies have developed these tests, which are designed to spot early signs of cancer based on blood drawn from a patient's arm, but none has received FDA approval.
AHA comments on proposed outpatient payment rule for 2023
The American Hospital Association commented on CMS' proposed calendar year 2023 payment rule for hospital outpatients and ambulatory surgical centers in a Sept. 13 letter to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. The association voiced support for the agency's decision to end its cuts to 340B hospitals. It urged the agency to...
With most mandatory public health measures gone, is New Zealand well prepared for the next COVID wave?
New Zealand’s decision this week to end most mandatory public health measures aimed at preventing COVID transmission received a mixed response. Our modelling suggests it was time to wind back restrictions, but some measures were perhaps scrapped prematurely. The only requirements still in place are for people who test positive to isolate for seven days and for masks to be worn when visiting healthcare facilities and aged-care homes. Household contacts should test daily and mask up, but are not required to isolate unless they test positive. We used our recent model to look at the effect of a 10-20% increase in...
