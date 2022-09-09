BALTIMORE -- Baltimore prosecutors filed a motion to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, a man who has maintained his innocence after he was convicted in 2000 of killing his high school ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, a family representative confirmed to CBS Baltimore.Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Wednesday her office is seeking a new trial after a nearly-year long investigation revealed two new possible suspects.If the motion is granted, prosecutors argue Syed should be released pending a new trial date."After a nearly year-long investigation reviewing the facts of this case, Syed deserves a new trial where he...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 40 MINUTES AGO