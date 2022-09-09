ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

Former Isle of Wight School Board member Alvin Wilson dies at 76

Former Isle of Wight County School Board member Alvin Wilson died Sept. 6 just over a month shy of what would have been his 77th birthday. Wilson, 76, was born on Oct. 24, 1945, to Joshua and Lillian Bradby Wilson. By 1970, at age 24, he was mentoring children and teenagers in a summer recreation program for area youth at Smithfield Elementary – now known as Westside Elementary.
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)

Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center certified as Comprehensive Stroke Center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that is had been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by a nonprofit healthcare commission. The accreditation means the hospital on Battlefield Boulevard has a neuroscience ICU, knowledgeable medical staff and expertise in treating several serious medical conditions that can accompany strokes.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Jim Thornton

