VB school board to vote on parental rights resolution
Tuesday night, Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) school board members are meeting to choose whether to adopt a resolution aimed towards recognizing parental rights in the school district.
Virginia Beach school leaders address 'threatening' emails sent to school staff
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials with Virginia Beach City Public Schools are raising the alarm over a series of "threatening" emails that have been sent to several staff members regarding obscene materials. Many of these emails accuse teachers, librarians and assistants of breaking the law by providing access to...
Candidate Profile: James ‘Jimmy’ Gray Jr. (Hampton City Council)
James “Jimmy” Gray Jr. is a candidate for Hampton City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Dr. Willard Maxwell, Jr. (Newport News City Council)
Willard Maxwell Jr. is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
windsorweekly.com
Former Isle of Wight School Board member Alvin Wilson dies at 76
Former Isle of Wight County School Board member Alvin Wilson died Sept. 6 just over a month shy of what would have been his 77th birthday. Wilson, 76, was born on Oct. 24, 1945, to Joshua and Lillian Bradby Wilson. By 1970, at age 24, he was mentoring children and teenagers in a summer recreation program for area youth at Smithfield Elementary – now known as Westside Elementary.
VCU Police assigns two on-campus LGBTQIA+ liaisons for new school year
A new resource will be available to both student and staff at VCU this school year, thanks to the VCU Police assigning two campus patrol officers to the new roles of campus LGBTQIA+ liaisons.
Norfolk City Council votes to revoke Legacy Lounge's permit
Norfolk City Council has voted to revoke Legacy Restaurant and Lounge's conditional use permit. The council voted to revoke Legacy's permit 7-1.
Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)
Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NSU warns students to avoid off-campus events that use logo, but aren't coordinated by university
NORFOLK, Va. — Campus police for Norfolk State University (NSU) sent out a warning about certain off-campus events on Saturday. On Facebook and Twitter, NSU shared a picture of its green and gold logo and said police were encouraging students not to go to any off-campus events that use the logo without permission.
Chesapeake City Council candidate named in elder abuse lawsuit
Amanda Newins, a practicing attorney and Republican candidate for City Council, was sued Friday by a family member who is claiming elder abuse. The lawsuit, brought by Shirley Davis, the great aunt of Newins, claims that Newins abused Davis and her late husband Bobby both financially and emotionally.
Virginia Beach issues survey regarding proposed noise ordinance
The Virginia Beach City Council is inviting community members to submit their recommended changes in a survey to the proposed noise ordinance before the final document is considered by City Council.
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center certified as Comprehensive Stroke Center
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that is had been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by a nonprofit healthcare commission. The accreditation means the hospital on Battlefield Boulevard has a neuroscience ICU, knowledgeable medical staff and expertise in treating several serious medical conditions that can accompany strokes.
Where Virginia colleges land among the best schools in the country
The U.S. News and World Report released its annual ranking of the best universities and colleges in the United States Monday, which saw some major shifts among Virginia's schools.
Early voting set to start in Virginia amid changes to absentee voting requirements
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Friday, Sept. 23, early voting begins across Virginia. That means you can show up at your voter registrar’s office and vote in person. But how exactly you cast that ballot may vary this year. “It might change, or it may look exactly the same,...
Norfolk City Council votes to accept nearly $70K for security support to Luria
Norfolk City Council voted to accept nearly $70,000 to address security concerns for a local member of Congress.
Traffic Alert: School bus routes in Suffolk impacted due to downed power line
SUFFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy is on the scene of a downed power line that is impacting school bus routes in Suffolk, according to a spokesperson. Buses coming and going from Forest Glen Middle School, which is on Forest Glen Drive, may experience a change in route or delay due to the downed line.
Woman brandishes gun at Norfolk school bus
A woman faces charges after brandishing a gun at a school bus driver in Norfolk. It happened at the intersection of Scott Street and Trant Avenue.
VA medical center in Hampton experiencing phone service issue: all incoming calls affected
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Veteran Affairs Medical Center said its phone lines were down Wednesday, and all inbound calls were being affected. The center said it is working to correct the issue, but in the meantime, people can call 571-401-7953 to reach the medical center. Any Veteran in crisis...
NSU advising students to avoid off-campus events not sanctioned by the school
The university posted the recommendation on social media Saturday, exactly one week after several NSU students were hurt in a mass shooting on Killam Avenue.
Virginia Beach Planning Commission recommends permit approval for proposed wedding venue in Pungo
COURTHOUSE — The Planning Commission in August voted to recommend approval of a conditional use permit that would allow a wedding and event venue on a portion of a horse farm at the main intersection in rural Pungo. A permit to allow assembly uses on a three-acre portion of...
