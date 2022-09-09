Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
No. 2 Mater Dei declines offer to play No. 1 St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium in high school football's game of the year
The most highly-anticipated high school football game of 2022 between No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) scheduled for Oct. 7 will remain at Santa Ana Stadium after the Monarchs declined an offer to hold the game at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers.
MaxPreps
High school football: Utah signal callers Parker Snyder, Nic Staffieri top list of national passing yardage leaders
At the top of the list is San Juan (Blanding, Utah) junior Parker Snyder, who brought his season total to 1,640 yards after throwing for 468 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Canyon View last week. Snyder, who has also rushed for 360 yards and two touchdowns, has led his team to a 5-0 record.
MaxPreps
North Carolina high school football Week 5: NCHSAA schedules, stats, scores & more
The North Carolina high school football season enters Week 5 of the NCHSAA season. Here's a quick look at what you need to know regarding the top games, teams and players from around the state. Week 5 Schedule and Live Scores. This week's key games to watch.
MaxPreps
High school football: Fresh off monster performance, Malaki Dowell of Tennessee leads national rushing yardage leaders
Against Station Camp on Sept. 2, Dowell ran 24 times for 346 yards and five touchdowns. A week later, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound back one-upped himself with 34 carries for 472 yards and seven scores in a 59-54 win (highlights in the video). White County is 4-0 on the season thanks in part to his efforts.
MaxPreps
Calypso Mason's Girls Soccer Stats
Calypso has played on 2 girls soccer teams covered by MaxPreps. The accumulated varsity totals are in the last row of each table.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Breaking down the updated 247Sports Class of 2024 rankings
The 2022-23 high school basketball season is quickly approaching with games set to begin around the country in just over a month. To get you prepared for the upcoming year, 247Sports released its updated Class of 2024 rankings Wednesday with Tre Johnson overtaking Ian Jackson for the top spot in the junior class.
MaxPreps
No. 13 American Heritage vs. No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna: Follow live, how to watch online, players to watch
Two of the top high school football teams in the nation will battle Friday when No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) makes the 15-mile trip to face No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) on the NFHS Network. The Broward County squads have squared off nine times since 2007 and American Heritage...
MaxPreps
High school football: Donte Ferrell of Ohio tops list of national receiving yardage leaders
According to statistics reported to MaxPreps, Ohio is home to two of high school football's top three receivers in terms of yardage this season. At the top of the list is Woodward (Cincinnati, Ohio) junior Donte Ferrell, who brought his season total to 839 yards after hauling in nine passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 38-22 win against Bourbon County (Ky.) last week. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher has eclipsed 200 yards twice including a 280-yard performance against Bethel-Tate earlier this month for the 3-1 Bulldogs.
