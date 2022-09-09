Read full article on original website
Related
Stepping up to support Frank Melville Memorial Park – a community treasure
Three teenagers answered the call when the Frank Melville Memorial Park board asked for volunteers to raise money to support the park’s programs and upkeep. Located in Setauket’s beautiful historic district, the private park relies on donations from the public and Julia Zabinski, Logan Simon and Logan Valeiko stepped up and raised over $500 this summer.
Setauket Fire Department to host Pancake Breakfast fundraiser
Pass the maple syrup! Join the Setauket Fire Department Auxiliary Department for its annual Pancake Breakfast/Chinese Auction Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Setauket Fire Department’s Station #2, 9 Arrowhead Lane, East Setauket. Tickets: are $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children under 10. Toddlers under age 2 are free. [email protected]
A conversation with Martin Cantor on the state of the Long Island labor force
On Monday, Sept. 5, Americans took off from work in honor of the contributions made by laborers throughout their national history. This Labor Day was an opportunity to catch up with Martin Cantor, director of the Long Island Center for Socio-Economic Policy. During an exclusive interview, he discussed some of the labor trends on Long Island, the success of remote work and the role of unions today.
8th annual Culper Spy Day celebrates Long Island’s Revolutionary story
Mark your calendars! Culper Spy Day returns on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain date is Sept. 11). Presented by the Three Village Historical Society (TVHS) and Tri-Spy Tours in collaboration with more than 30 local historical and cultural organizations, the day will feature activities related to the Culper Spy Ring which was founded by Benjamin Tallmadge, George Washington’s chief intelligence officer during the Revolutionary War.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ward Melville Patriots land Sharks
When the Patriots of Ward Melville came knocking on Eastport South Manor’s door the Sharks would take the match to five sets in league volleyball action Sept 8. Ward Melville senior Jaron Popp, a powerhouse at the net, had 37 kills in the contest leading his team to the 3-2 victory — 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 24-26 and 15-11 in the fifth and deciding set.
St. James firefighters celebrate 100 years of service
The streets of St. James were filled with volunteer firefighters from across Suffolk and Nassau counties as they turned out to honor the St. James Fire Department’s 100th anniversary on Aug. 27. Mid-afternoon, first responders from more than 20 departments and their emergency vehicles began lining up at Smithtown...
Times … and dates: September 1 to September 8, 2022
Every evening through Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the stone bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. Visit www.4has.org for further details.
TBR News Media
East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Comments / 0