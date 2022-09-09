ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two semis collide leaving trucker injured, I-84 shut down for hours

By Idaho State Police News Release
 4 days ago

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M. on I-84 at mile marker 188 east of Jerome.

A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided.

The 68-year-old man was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Traffic on I-84 was blocked for approximately four and a half hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Surrogate Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics and Idaho Transportation Department.

