Inquirer and Mirror
Jay Wertheimer, 90
Jay Wertheimer, 90, of New York City and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Glenora Kelly Smith, 85
Glenora Kelly Smith, 85, of Nantucket, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Sherburne Commons. Services were held in August.
Peter W. Nash, 89
Peter W. Nash, 89, of Concord and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Concord. A small memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 in Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord. A full celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at St. Paul’s Church on Nantucket.
Esmeralda Martinez, the late Jack Gardner honored with Nantucket Civic Salute
(Sept. 12, 2022) Esmeralda Martinez and the late Jack Gardner were awarded the annual Civic Salute by the Nantucket Civic League at its annual meeting Monday. “Our Civic Salute publicly acknowledges extraordinary individuals whose activities have furthered the Civic League’s broad objectives and bettered our entire island community,” co-president Charles Stott said in presenting the award to Martinez and family members of Gardner.
10th Nantucket Project Returns Thursday
To inquire about the remaining availability of free Islander Passes for Nantucket residents, e-mail islanders@nantucketproject.com. (Sept. 12, 2022) Andrew Yang, Megyn Kelly, Ed Helms and Ashley Judd headline a long list of high-profile speakers at this year’s Nantucket Project, which is returning Thursday for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is a gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, celebrities and thought leaders for four days of talks, presentations and collaboration under a large tent at the White Elephant hotel.
Five more bedrooms at Nantucket Hotel approved
(Sept. 12, 2022) The Planning Board on Monday night approved a Nantucket Hotel proposal to add five bedrooms to its Easton Street property, after hotel owner Mark Snider said he would not increase groundcover to accomplish the expansion. Under the unanimously-approved plan, the number of bedrooms will increase from 69...
Major sewer project starting Monday
(Sept. 14, 2022) The Select Board on Wednesday night reviewed the major upcoming sewer project that will connect the downtown Sea Street pumping station to the Surfside Wastewater Treatment Facility. “It is going to be a very disruptive project, and people are going to have to have patience. This is...
Golf edges Sturgis East 3.5-2.5
(Sept. 14, 2022) For the second straight day the golf team competed in a razor-tight match against a Sturgis school, beating Sturgis East 3.5-2.5 Wednesday at Old Barnstable Fairgrounds, the same score as Tuesday’s loss to Sturgis West at Miacomet. Nantucket (2-2) picked up victories from Braden Knapp, who...
Powerboat runs aground on east jetty Monday night
(Sept. 13, 2022) No one was injured when an 18-foot center console powerboat ran aground on the east jetty around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Two people were on board, and were safely taken off by a crew from Coast Guard Station Brant Point, BM1 Charlie Smith said. The boat was inbound...
Volleyball beats Falmouth in straight sets
(Sept. 14, 2022) For the second time in as many games to begin the season, the volleyball game completed a 3-0 sweep, this time on the road against Falmouth in the Whalers’ first road match of the season Wednesday. “The kids played really well. They played really loose, service...
Boys soccer picks up first win of the season
(Sept. 12, 2022) The boys varsity soccer team jumped out to an early lead with a goal in the first minute of the game Monday against Sturgis East, a lead it would never relinquish en route to a 3-0 home win, the Whalers’ first victory of the season. “It...
