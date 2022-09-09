To inquire about the remaining availability of free Islander Passes for Nantucket residents, e-mail islanders@nantucketproject.com. (Sept. 12, 2022) Andrew Yang, Megyn Kelly, Ed Helms and Ashley Judd headline a long list of high-profile speakers at this year’s Nantucket Project, which is returning Thursday for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is a gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, celebrities and thought leaders for four days of talks, presentations and collaboration under a large tent at the White Elephant hotel.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO