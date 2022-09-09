A new report by the Dallas Regional Chamber found that businesses in North Texas are mostly doing well with parental leave and mental health benefits, but they have a long way to go when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion — often referred to as DEI.Driving the news: The chamber released the 40-page report with Kanarys, a Dallas-based tech company that focuses on diversity and equity policies, at a State of DEI event Tuesday.Why it matters: In 2018, the Urban Institute ranked Dallas at 272 out of 274 of the largest U.S. cities in overall inclusion, 270 for economic...

