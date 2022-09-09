ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Bridgeport, NY
State
New York State
City
Freeport, NY
State
Connecticut State
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Nassau, NY
City
Piermont, NY
City
Inwood, NY
NewsTimes

Police: Stained rug pulled from Farmington River not linked to Jennifer Dulos

FARMINGTON — State police said Monday that a stained rug a social media influencer found in the Farmington River is not connected with missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos. The stain on the rug was not blood, police said in a news release. “After investigating for several hours,...
NewsTimes

Adam Sandler to perform at CT's Mohegan Sun Arena in October

Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer and filmmaker Adam Sandler is bringing his upcoming comedy tour to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29. Titled the "Adam Sandler Live" tour, the upcoming slate of 15 shows that stretch up-and-down the east coast will feature a yet-to-be-revealed "special guest." The evening will be highlighted by Sandler's "unique brand of comedy and song," according to a press release.
MONTVILLE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Coastal Flooding#Advisories#The High Surf Advisory#The High Rip Current Risk#Southern Queens
NewsTimes

Here’s what’s coming to the Westport Country Playhouse

WESTPORT — The Westport Country Playhouse announced its 2023 season, featuring a variety of plays and musicals for the community to enjoy. “After our first full year of in-person programming following a COVID-19 shutdown, we are returning with a new season that celebrates joy and strength in a big way,” Artistic Director Mark Lamos said. “Although in vastly different ways, each of these stories prioritizes the kind of entertainment that makes theater so irresistible and is the reason the art form has survived for thousands of years.”
WESTPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsTimes

New Canaan's Drew Pyne will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former New Canaan High standout Drew Pyne has been named starting quarterback at Notre Dame. The announcement came Monday, when Irish coach Marcus Freeman said starter Tyler Buchner suffered a high-grade sprain in the AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder. Buchner will have to undergo surgery and is projected to be out for four months, mostly likely the remainder of the season.
NEW CANAAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy