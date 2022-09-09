ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

Related
smithmountainlake.com

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Long Beach, CA
Pets & Animals
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Lakeland Gazette

5 Ways to Give Hands-on Help to Community Cats

As a leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, Alley Cat Allies’ mission is to unify advocates worldwide on behalf of all cats, whether they live indoors with people or outdoors with their feline families. Because when compassionate people like you are empowered to take impactful...
PETS
petpress.net

10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone

Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
PETS
HuffPost

What Vets Keep In Their At-Home Pet Emergency Kits

Obviously, no one wants to think about any bad happening to their pet, yet setting up your own at-home animal first aid kit can help you stay prepared in the event of an emergency or accident. According to Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center’s emergency and critical care service in New York City, a pet emergency kit is also a great thing to have with you if you’re going out of town with your furry friend or leaving them with a pet sitter.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022

Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Fahey
newsfromthestates.com

Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years

Beast, a 2 year-old pit bull mastiff dog rescued by the Animal Network, has spent one and a half years at A VIP Pet Boarding facility. (Photo courtest Pawtastic Friends.) Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thewildest.com

It’s 2022, and Animal Shelters Are Filling Up Again

You remember how it went: In 2020 and early 2021, the world saw record pet adoption rates, providing happy tales when they were much needed. But now, in 2022, many of our shelters, particularly in the South, are swamped again. “Shelters who haven’t had to euthanize in 10 or 15...
PETS
Matthew C. Woodruff

September is going to the cats.

Cat Doing Nothing.(free-images.com) We are their willing servants because they trained us so well. Feed them, pet them, brush them, clean up after them, let them out, let them in… we know what to do, but only on their own schedule. Why do we do all this? Because they are our fuzzy, adorable, feline overlords.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Heat Stress#Alcoholic Beverages#Birds#Pet Food Express#Persian
pethelpful.com

Little Calf Takes a Trip Through the Drive-Thru Line in Video We Absolutely Love

As pet owners, we love taking our furry friends through the drive-through at fast food restaurants to get them a snack and say hi to the employees at the window. Everybody wins because our pets are thrilled to be included, and the workers love to see the animals in the car to break the monotony of a long shift. Typically, it is dogs that come along for drive-through food with their owners, but in this instance, these workers got a wonderful surprise when one couple brought their usual pet on their car ride.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Rescued African Grey Parrot's First Moment Outside Is a Sight to Behold

Seeing pet owner's treat their animals right is the absolute best. That's how you know there's so much love between the two. Just look at a rescue parrot on TikTok named Gizmo, who had never even been outside before. Gasp! Recently, his owner wanted to remedy the situation and now video of Gizmo taking a little trip to the yard has people cheering online.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Tesla
SheKnows

This Innovative $20 Cat Pooper Scooper Eliminates the Mess From Cleaning Out Litter Boxes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. All cat owners know the dread of cleaning the litter box (unless you caved and got an automatic litterbox everyone says they want to get!) When you’re cleaning your cat’s litterbox, it gets messy. And it gets messy super quickly. Between stray pellets falling out of the scooper and onto the floor, the smell invading the whole house, and dust penetrating your nose: cleaning the litterbox is the worst chore.
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy