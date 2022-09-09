Read full article on original website
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Abandoned... the helpless puppies who are latest victims of cost of living crisis as cash-strapped owners can't afford to care for them
Soft, fluffy and oh-so cuddly, these tiny puppies look like they would make the perfect addition to any family. But they are among the latest victims of the cost of living crunch after being abandoned by cash-strapped owners. Spaniels and Pomeranians are among scores of pets arriving at Many Tears...
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
Front Street Animal Shelter offers free adoptions to help pets find homes away from the heat
The threat of extreme heat this weekend is sparking concerns over the wellbeing of our furry friends. In fact, animals could get first degree burns on their paws just from walking on the pavement. Donna Young has been a dog owner her whole life. She's currently the proud mom of...
5 Ways to Give Hands-on Help to Community Cats
As a leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, Alley Cat Allies’ mission is to unify advocates worldwide on behalf of all cats, whether they live indoors with people or outdoors with their feline families. Because when compassionate people like you are empowered to take impactful...
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
What Vets Keep In Their At-Home Pet Emergency Kits
Obviously, no one wants to think about any bad happening to their pet, yet setting up your own at-home animal first aid kit can help you stay prepared in the event of an emergency or accident. According to Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center’s emergency and critical care service in New York City, a pet emergency kit is also a great thing to have with you if you’re going out of town with your furry friend or leaving them with a pet sitter.
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pit bull mastiff dog rescued by the Animal Network, has spent one and a half years at A VIP Pet Boarding facility. (Photo courtest Pawtastic Friends.) Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
It’s 2022, and Animal Shelters Are Filling Up Again
You remember how it went: In 2020 and early 2021, the world saw record pet adoption rates, providing happy tales when they were much needed. But now, in 2022, many of our shelters, particularly in the South, are swamped again. “Shelters who haven’t had to euthanize in 10 or 15...
September is going to the cats.
Cat Doing Nothing.(free-images.com) We are their willing servants because they trained us so well. Feed them, pet them, brush them, clean up after them, let them out, let them in… we know what to do, but only on their own schedule. Why do we do all this? Because they are our fuzzy, adorable, feline overlords.
As California wildfire rages, volunteers help rescue horses, livestock
Sept 11 (Reuters) - When a wildfire began spreading out of control near her small ranch in Hemet, California, last Monday, Debby Taylor had one major concern: how to protect her donkeys.
Woman Sent Hilarious Picture of Her Two Cats Fighting While Away On Holiday
Cat sitter Catherine told Newsweek her sister's older cat Truffles can just about "tolerate" her energetic feline sibling Treacles. Well, most of the time.
Little Calf Takes a Trip Through the Drive-Thru Line in Video We Absolutely Love
As pet owners, we love taking our furry friends through the drive-through at fast food restaurants to get them a snack and say hi to the employees at the window. Everybody wins because our pets are thrilled to be included, and the workers love to see the animals in the car to break the monotony of a long shift. Typically, it is dogs that come along for drive-through food with their owners, but in this instance, these workers got a wonderful surprise when one couple brought their usual pet on their car ride.
Video of Great Dane Who Can't Walk Hoping Other Dogs Will Say 'Hi' to Her Breaks Our Hearts
It's so unfortunate that animals get certain reputations. Cats are always seen as mean, Pit Bulls are aggressive or large dogs are nasty. But as you all may know, that's not the case. Cats can be snuggle bugs and large dogs, Pit Bulls included, are like big teddy bears. They all just want some loving! The same goes for this beautiful Great Dane.
Rescued African Grey Parrot's First Moment Outside Is a Sight to Behold
Seeing pet owner's treat their animals right is the absolute best. That's how you know there's so much love between the two. Just look at a rescue parrot on TikTok named Gizmo, who had never even been outside before. Gasp! Recently, his owner wanted to remedy the situation and now video of Gizmo taking a little trip to the yard has people cheering online.
I’m a mum & came up with a hack for drying family’s clothes inside – people were quick to criticise but it works for us
WHEN you've got young kids who are prone to spillages, life revolves around a never-ending cycle of washing and drying all their clothes. And if you're doing several loads a week, finding space to hang up all their stuff quickly starts to become a challenge. Feel our pain? Then this...
This Innovative $20 Cat Pooper Scooper Eliminates the Mess From Cleaning Out Litter Boxes
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. All cat owners know the dread of cleaning the litter box (unless you caved and got an automatic litterbox everyone says they want to get!) When you’re cleaning your cat’s litterbox, it gets messy. And it gets messy super quickly. Between stray pellets falling out of the scooper and onto the floor, the smell invading the whole house, and dust penetrating your nose: cleaning the litterbox is the worst chore.
Feel Good Sunday: Video ~ Sad Horse Needs A Dog Best Friend To Help Her Get Adopted
Champagne the horse is so scared of people! Her rescuer, Emily, needs to help her trust humans again. But no matter how hard she tries, Champagne is still so nervous! Lucky for Emily, her dog, Remy, knows exactly how to get Champagne feeling happy again…. Learn more about Dodo Kids...
Couple's Inspiring Rescue Story Shows How Much Love Senior Dogs Have to Give
As much as we'd like to think that every shelter dog finds a home, the reality is that some dogs are much more likely to stay in the shelter. This includes senior pups, who are actually some of the most silly, affectionate dogs you'll ever meet. Fortunately, a lot of...
