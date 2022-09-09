What if we could save A$243 billion by abolishing the Stage 3 tax cuts? An article in Guardian Australia says we could spend it on all kinds of things, from pay rises for aged care workers to electrifying homes. But the money probably wouldn’t be there – not most of it. The Parliamentary Budget Office came up with the figure of $243 billion in response to a request from Greens Leader Adam Bandt to total the revenue the cuts would cost in their first nine years, which begin in July 2024. The PBO used a standard, and, on face of it, an unexceptional assumption...

INCOME TAX ・ 15 MINUTES AGO