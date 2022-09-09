Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia

Watch video from the scene.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

An 84-year-old Boonville man died after a crash on Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 12 p.m. near mile marker 123.4, which is near Sorrels Overpass.

Columbia police said an SUV driven by Wayne Simmons, 84, was slowing for traffic when a minivan driven by Ruzana Tadzhibayev crashed into the back of the SUV.

The crash forced both vehicles off the road. An ABC 17 News reporter saw a white vehicle on its roof on the side of I-70 westbound in a ditch. Another vehicle was also in a ditch next to the white vehicle. Several firefighters and an ambulance were at the scene.

Police said both Simmons and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Simmons died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said Simmons was wearing a seat belt.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop F reports 12 accidents on I-70 in Boone County resulting in personal injury since the a start of the year.

Troop F also reports one fatal accident in Boone County on I-70 since the start of the year.

