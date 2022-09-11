ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.C. Wesleyan offers Practical Skills Academy

N.C. Wesleyan University has instituted a Practical Skills Academy to offer life and professional skills to students in areas not typically covered in traditional coursework.

Some of the learning opportunities that will be available starting fall 2022 include personal finance, navigating contracts, completing W-4 forms and other HR documents, presenting proposals, professional communication and appearance, work ethic and fine dining.

Learning opportunities will exist within the academy, as well as demonstrated in some curricula through applied learning assignments. Faculty and staff will guide students as they develop practical skills that are broadly useful, fully transferable and applicable to any challenge or career.

The skills cultivated by the faculty and built into the curriculum include critical thinking and reflection, communication, collaboration and information technology. Through this applied educational approach, faculty will help students connect their learning outcomes to real-world skills they will use in their personal and professional lives.

“At N.C. Wesleyan, we demonstrate what it means to be personal, practical and purpose-driven,” N.C. Wesleyan President Evan D. Duff said. “Through our new Practical Skills Academy, we’re excited to offer students the chance to learn what it takes to be a well-rounded professional and world citizen. Upon graduation, they can be confident that what they’ve learned both inside and outside the classroom can be applied to their careers and lives.”

The university has partnered with Sqwire, an online financial wellness platform designed to help members reclaim ownership of their finances so they can live a more fulfilled, healthy life. Combining comprehensive financial education with personal support, members always have useful information at their fingertips — no matter what financial decisions they make.

Nearly 70 lessons break down key concepts and relevant financial topics for everyday living, along with videos, infographics, worksheets, calculators, resources and curated content.

Sqwire has partnered with Duff to expand its suite of learning modules to include tax forms, employment documents, navigating contracts, and other aspects of everyday life. This complete platform will be available to N.C. Wesleyan students in 2023 at no cost.

The Practical Skills Academy will also offer North Carolina Wesleyan University’s newly-developed Resident Expert Program. This program provides students with an opportunity to work directly with industry leaders through mentoring and workshops. Through on-site and virtual opportunities, these professionals will connect with students to share their industry knowledge.

Experts will be chosen in a variety of fields including the fine arts, business, education, health care, the sciences and specific professional fields. These high-profile experts are hand-selected by the president and administrative team.

