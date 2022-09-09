ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a smoky wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week's Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Herald and News

Lessons learned from 2020 helped Oregon avoid another fire disaster

The Oregon wildfire season in 2020 destroyed more than 4,000 homes and tore through 1.1 million acres. Nine people died. Most of the devastation occurred over a 72-hour period of a horrific Labor Day weekend. Fires spread rapidly, fueled by wind and dry weather, with many residents fleeing the flames with little advance notice.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Oregon confirms new wolves in northern Cascade Mountains

PORTLAND — Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday, Sept. 13 they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Fairview, CA
Herald and News

Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy

Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Monkeypox cases declining in WA, outbreak trajectory unclear

SEATTLE (AP) — Monkeypox cases are decreasing in Washington state, likely because of a combination of factors including behavioral change and the vaccination of high-risk communities, health officials said. The drop in infections statewide is directly linked to the drop in cases in King County, which includes Seattle, The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Herald and News

Rediscovering Oregon’s lost Skyline Trail

Bob Koscik gets onto his hands and knees and crawls under a fallen tree. He turns and watches as his daughter, Eva Berk, scrambles onto a log and then leaps down onto the back of another downed log. “This is what we call the dance of the Skyline,” Bob jokes.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Cops: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive in Oregon after crime spree

Police in Oregon are searching for man wanted in a violent crime spree that has now stretched across four states. The Oregon State Police said Wednesday, Sept. 14 that a man wanted for “multiple violent felonies” in Salt Lake City and Elko, Nev., had entered the state via Highway 140.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wildfires#Wildfire
Herald and News

Candidate spent $900k on signatures to get on Oregon ballot

PORTLAND — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that late Monday, Sept. 12, Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Corrections fined for violating tuberculosis outbreak rules

ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Corrections was fined more than $84,000 for reportedly failing to follow safety rules meant to stop the spread of disease at its Aberdeen prison. The state Department of Labor and Industries said Friday it cited and fined the agency, The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Herald and News

State wildlife agency places new limits on bow hunting in Northeast Oregon

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is placing new limits on archery hunting for elk in Northeastern Oregon. People wishing to purchase a tag from the state agency to hunt elk with a bow will now be under a controlled system, based on a seasonal quota, similar to the limits placed on elk hunters who use rifles. Previously, archers could be assured of getting a tag nearly anywhere in Oregon during the elk hunting season which began on August 27 and ends on September 25 this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Herald and News

Oregon congressional candidate Alek Skarlatos joked about choking women

Alek Skarlatos, a Republican candidate for Congress in a competitive Oregon district, repeatedly “liked” photos of underage girls in bikinis on Instagram and joked about strangling women on a podcast shortly before beginning his political career four years ago. Skarlatos, 29, is a former Oregon National Guardsman who...
Herald and News

Sept. 15 Klamath Basin upcoming events

The annual homecoming parade for Klamath Union High School will take place between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The procession begins at Spring Street, proceeds down Main Street, takes a turn on 2nd Street and disbands at Timbermill Drive. Traffic will not be permitted at these locations during this hour.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Friends of Crater Lake schedule annual meeting for Oct. 1

The Friends of Crater Lake National Park annual meeting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Rim Village Community House. People are urged to arrive early so they can connect with other Friends and enjoy light refreshments.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy