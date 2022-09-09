Read full article on original website
California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a smoky wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week's Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze.
Lessons learned from 2020 helped Oregon avoid another fire disaster
The Oregon wildfire season in 2020 destroyed more than 4,000 homes and tore through 1.1 million acres. Nine people died. Most of the devastation occurred over a 72-hour period of a horrific Labor Day weekend. Fires spread rapidly, fueled by wind and dry weather, with many residents fleeing the flames with little advance notice.
Weekend of wildfires in Oregon forces evacuees to flee their homes
Thousands of Oregonians had to evacuate their homes over the weekend because of wind-driven wildfires. It’s an experience that’s become more common for people in the West, as summers grow hotter and drier every year.
Oregon confirms new wolves in northern Cascade Mountains
PORTLAND — Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday, Sept. 13 they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with...
Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy
Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
Monkeypox cases declining in WA, outbreak trajectory unclear
SEATTLE (AP) — Monkeypox cases are decreasing in Washington state, likely because of a combination of factors including behavioral change and the vaccination of high-risk communities, health officials said. The drop in infections statewide is directly linked to the drop in cases in King County, which includes Seattle, The...
Rediscovering Oregon’s lost Skyline Trail
Bob Koscik gets onto his hands and knees and crawls under a fallen tree. He turns and watches as his daughter, Eva Berk, scrambles onto a log and then leaps down onto the back of another downed log. “This is what we call the dance of the Skyline,” Bob jokes.
Cops: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive in Oregon after crime spree
Police in Oregon are searching for man wanted in a violent crime spree that has now stretched across four states. The Oregon State Police said Wednesday, Sept. 14 that a man wanted for “multiple violent felonies” in Salt Lake City and Elko, Nev., had entered the state via Highway 140.
Candidate spent $900k on signatures to get on Oregon ballot
PORTLAND — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that late Monday, Sept. 12, Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000.
Rent hikes capped at 14.6% for most Oregonians next year, the highest since limits passed
In a state with one of the most challenging housing crunches in the country, Oregon renters could face the highest possible maximum increase since the Legislature enacted limits on rent hikes three years ago. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, landlords in Oregon may legally increase rents by up to 14.6%. This...
Corrections fined for violating tuberculosis outbreak rules
ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Corrections was fined more than $84,000 for reportedly failing to follow safety rules meant to stop the spread of disease at its Aberdeen prison. The state Department of Labor and Industries said Friday it cited and fined the agency, The...
State wildlife agency places new limits on bow hunting in Northeast Oregon
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is placing new limits on archery hunting for elk in Northeastern Oregon. People wishing to purchase a tag from the state agency to hunt elk with a bow will now be under a controlled system, based on a seasonal quota, similar to the limits placed on elk hunters who use rifles. Previously, archers could be assured of getting a tag nearly anywhere in Oregon during the elk hunting season which began on August 27 and ends on September 25 this year.
Oregon congressional candidate Alek Skarlatos joked about choking women
Alek Skarlatos, a Republican candidate for Congress in a competitive Oregon district, repeatedly “liked” photos of underage girls in bikinis on Instagram and joked about strangling women on a podcast shortly before beginning his political career four years ago. Skarlatos, 29, is a former Oregon National Guardsman who...
Sept. 15 Klamath Basin upcoming events
The annual homecoming parade for Klamath Union High School will take place between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The procession begins at Spring Street, proceeds down Main Street, takes a turn on 2nd Street and disbands at Timbermill Drive. Traffic will not be permitted at these locations during this hour.
Friends of Crater Lake schedule annual meeting for Oct. 1
The Friends of Crater Lake National Park annual meeting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Rim Village Community House. People are urged to arrive early so they can connect with other Friends and enjoy light refreshments.
