State Won’t Let Garden Grove Walk Away from One of Area’s Last Open Green Spaces
The community’s big open green dream refuses to die in Garden Grove. In March, city officials pulled the plug on the would-be redevelopment of one of central Orange County’s last open green spaces between two built-out and park poor cities. It’s called the Willowick Golf Course, all 104...
Another CA Agency Takes Aim at Private Fence in Newport Back Bay As Protest Springs Up
Two state agency warnings. Interest is mounting around a single plot of coastal public parkland in Upper Newport Bay – and the private chain link fence surrounding it. A Sept. 9 notice from the California State Lands Commission marked the second warning by state authorities within two months, over the County of Orange’s efforts to privately sell a land parcel that officials previously declared to be natural open space and public trust land in 2003.
REMM Group Takes Over Management of Valley View Villas in Garden Grove, California
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The REMM Group Multifamily Management Co. has taken over operations at Valley View Villas Senior Apartment Homes in the Orange County city of Garden Grove. The luxury seniors housing community features 178 units and joins three other properties that The REMM Group manages. “We have...
21 Fun & Best Things to Do in Laguna Beach, California
If you plan on visiting Laguna Beach in Orange County, California, anytime soon, you’re in for a real treat. Laguna Beach has a fun and casual vibe while maintaining some seriously elegant areas of luxury and sophistication. Laguna Beach is a coastal town that offers dozens of gorgeous beaches,...
Surviving Stingray Paradise at Seal Beach California
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Since moving from Germany to Southern California in April, visiting Seal Beach has become a regular habit for my wife and me. Seal Beach, California, which is also the name of the town, is the westernmost beach in Orange County just 20 minutes from our apartment in Carson.
A Bluff Heights home with a moving history is listed at $3.5 million
In the late 1980s, this home was put on real estate's death row, scheduled for demolition, unless someone wanted to pick up the two-story, 4,667-square-foot home and move it off Ocean Boulevard. The post A Bluff Heights home with a moving history is listed at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M
Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
City of Hope Receives $25 Million Gift From Argyros Family to Eradicate Cancer and Advance Its Lifesaving Mission in Orange County, Calif.
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005566/en/ Julia A. Argyros, president of the Argyros Family Foundation, announced a $25 million gift from the Argyros family to City of Hope Orange County at the inaugural Hope Gala in her honor. Julia and George Argyros are visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sailboat Meets Beach at Dana Point
Dana Point in Southern California is no stranger to sailing, with one of its most famous (but sadly deceased) ships, the tall ship replica Pilgrim, having called the area home for many years. Sadly Pilgrim sank at her dock in 2020. On Saturday, Dana Point lost another sailboat, this time off the beach. Our friend Mitch Perkins was cruising social media sailing pages over the weekend when he came across this post on Reddit. It appears from the video, and the comments, that the person on board was having a lovely day, fishing off Dana Point… until he realized he was in the wrong spot.
The Lights Get Brighter Around Anaheim’s Edison Community After Residents Speak Out
The streets around Edison Park in Anaheim are brighter. The changes to the neighborhood come after years of calls from residents for lighting improvements. Too late for Juan Carlos Reynaga, a 17-year old neighborhood teen shot and killed on a dimly lit street in July. But the scores of local...
What’s the deal with those giant ‘Barbie Jeeps’ cruising around Orange County?
California here we come, indeed! KTLA’s Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer and Bobby Gonzalez took a trip to Orange Country to highlight some fun activities to bring out your inner Summer Roberts or Seth Cohen (just don’t let your inner Marissa Cooper drive). Rent a giant “Barbie Jeep” to tool around Balboa Island with the Newport […]
Mayoral candidate chides challenger for ‘failure to protect women’ then fumbles when asked ‘what have you done’
The Los Angeles Times clapped back at Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass for her admonishments of her challenger’s alleged “failure to protect” women at USC. A school the Times pointed out granted her an honorary degree while they battled the fallout of one of their school heads being caught in a scandal.
California Moves to Set up Gov. Newsom’s New ‘CARE’ Courts for Mentally Ill on Streets
In the next two years, California’s 58 counties will be tasked with setting up new court systems to address the needs of people with severe mental illness who often languish on the streets. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court proposal swept through the state Legislature...
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
Supervisor Katrina Foley joins state officials in announcing criminal plea agreements and fines related to Orange County Oil Spill
Orange County Supervisor Foley joined California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, State Senator Dave Min, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife for a press conference announcing the filing of charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline for their role in the Huntington Beach Oil Spill in 2021. Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, resulting in $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and Orange County.
Playa Culture at Sandbar in Huntington Beach
New-fashioned hacienda Sandbar Cocina y Tequila combines the vibes of the Baja coastline and the Huntington Beach surf, skate, and music scene; vintage prints and photos from the city’s International Surfing Museum hang on virtually every wall. The restaurant group behind Baja Sharkeez in Newport Beach elevates its Mexican concept with spins on menu classics such as mango-camarones ceviche, Isla Cortez shrimp tacos, a cheese-and-jalapeño-encased beef birria burrito, chimichurri ribeye enchiladas, and an achiote “beso” salmon main with crispy sweet corn cake. Among a host of margaritas are versions including pineapple serrano cilantro and smoky pasilla. A Tulum-inspired area with tropical foliage and glowing decanters has a wall display of tequila and mezcal bottles; it’s an ideal place to taste those and others on the extensive list. 221 Main St., Huntington Beach, 714-460-5423.
Sweet Rolled Tacos shop in Orange County is a local hot spot
This dessert hot spot in Orange County serves up a local favorite - ice cream tacos!
There is no safe place: be careful
The recent fatal shooting of a 17-year-old youth – who happened to be a student at a high school in Garden Grove – has been a sober reminder that there is no place in this world safe from heartache and loss. Members of the community are rallying around...
Beach Boulevard to be resurfaced in Huntington Beach starting September 12
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resurface Beach Boulevard (State Route 39) in Huntington Beach from Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) to Ellis Avenue/Main Street. The work is schedule to begin September 12 and will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least...
Fire Department Urges Council to Decide on Its Future
Many members of Fullerton’s Fire Department showed up at City Hall for a special City Council meeting on September 6 to listen and give their input on the future of fire services in our city. The question before City Council is: Should the City keep its 114-year-old fire department,...
