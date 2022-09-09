Read full article on original website
Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
Tasty Tuesday highlights day 5 of Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are three things to love about the Kansas State Fair: food, food, and — well — food. Tuesday is your chance to sample some of the best fair food around with the annual Tasty Tuesday promotion. Many of the food vendors will be offering smaller portions of their best delights for just $2. A list of participating food vendors is available at the gate when you enter. Participants can find new favorites or go back to resample ones they enjoy.
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Field of Screams in Maize opens next week
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - It's time to get in the Halloween spirit. Field of Screams just outside Wichita opens in less than two weeks. Field of Screams at 4055 North Tyler Road runs on Fridays, Saturdays and four Sundays between September 23 and Halloween, which is on a Monday this year.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Kansas this week
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
First Look at Good Company Taps & Spirits
Every barbershop deserves a place to grab a drink and relax while you wait. That’s what Fox & Ash did by creating Good Company Taps & Spirits, which is connected to them inside Revolutsia. ===========. 2721 E Central Ave STE 201, Wichita, KS 67214. Tuesday – Wednesday: 11am –...
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
Wahlburgers open its first Topeka location
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Freshly grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and even boozy drinks are now on sale inside a local Topeka grocery store. Hy-Vee on the corner of southwest Wanamaker and southwest 29th Street opened the capital city’s first Wahlburger location this morning. The chain started by actor and hip hop artist Marky Mark Wahlberg and […]
Sedgwick native who’s been chasing stardom in Nashville returns for ‘homecoming’ tour
The former Turnback Creek singer has dates at the Kansas State Fair and more.
Topeka man turns his life around with opening of new barbershop
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Raymond Fox has had clippers in his hand since he was 11-years-old. After watching his grandfather in the barber shop, it became Fox’s dream to follow in his footsteps. That dream was cut short after Fox spent many years in and out of prison. “In my heart I wanted to change,” Fox […]
Apple and Peach Picking Around Wichita Kansas
Nothing says fall like picking apples with your family at a local orchard. With all the city’s hustle and bustle – it’s important to switch things up with the family and get out and enjoy the fresh fall. air! There are several great apple and peach orchards...
Thursday storms could linger into Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south will push temperatures to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Expect scattered storms to get going over...
Wichita’s neighborhood associations are shrinking. What does that mean for civic life?
Nothing breaks the early morning quiet quite like a garbage truck. And at 7 o’clock one muggy Saturday morning, at least two of them lined a gravel parking lot at 9th and Murdock. Sheree Jones was doing her best to be heard over the beeping and grating. “I got...
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
Hit/miss storm chances mid-late week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer-like temperatures will be common over Kansas for the remainder of the week and while there is some chance for rain, especially Thursday, it won’t be for everyone. Gusty south winds and highs in the 90s look likely for Wednesday. Much of the state will...
Soon, Wichita will have a place to get Southern fare at dinner time. Test runs start now.
The first Southern dinner pop-up dinner happens Saturday.
Cancer ‘moonshot’ gives Wichita doctors hope cure could be within reach
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sixty years after President John F. Kennedy’s famous “moonshot” speech, President Joe Biden traveled to JFK’s home state of Massachusetts Monday to outline new steps in his own cancer “moonshot.” Biden wants to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years.
Longtime Wichita pastor passes away
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
Wichita to spend $500K on security measures at parks
After a summer of costly vandalism at some of Wichita's city parks and pools, the City of Wichita will add more security measures.
