Andover, KS

Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
Tasty Tuesday highlights day 5 of Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are three things to love about the Kansas State Fair: food, food, and — well — food. Tuesday is your chance to sample some of the best fair food around with the annual Tasty Tuesday promotion. Many of the food vendors will be offering smaller portions of their best delights for just $2. A list of participating food vendors is available at the gate when you enter. Participants can find new favorites or go back to resample ones they enjoy.
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Field of Screams in Maize opens next week

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - It's time to get in the Halloween spirit. Field of Screams just outside Wichita opens in less than two weeks. Field of Screams at 4055 North Tyler Road runs on Fridays, Saturdays and four Sundays between September 23 and Halloween, which is on a Monday this year.
First Look at Good Company Taps & Spirits

Every barbershop deserves a place to grab a drink and relax while you wait. That’s what Fox & Ash did by creating Good Company Taps & Spirits, which is connected to them inside Revolutsia. ===========. 2721 E Central Ave STE 201, Wichita, KS 67214. Tuesday – Wednesday: 11am –...
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
Wahlburgers open its first Topeka location

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Freshly grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and even boozy drinks are now on sale inside a local Topeka grocery store. Hy-Vee on the corner of southwest Wanamaker and southwest 29th Street opened the capital city’s first Wahlburger location this morning. The chain started by actor and hip hop artist Marky Mark Wahlberg and […]
Topeka man turns his life around with opening of new barbershop

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Raymond Fox has had clippers in his hand since he was 11-years-old. After watching his grandfather in the barber shop, it became Fox’s dream to follow in his footsteps. That dream was cut short after Fox spent many years in and out of prison. “In my heart I wanted to change,” Fox […]
Apple and Peach Picking Around Wichita Kansas

Nothing says fall like picking apples with your family at a local orchard. With all the city’s hustle and bustle – it’s important to switch things up with the family and get out and enjoy the fresh fall. air! There are several great apple and peach orchards...
Thursday storms could linger into Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south will push temperatures to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Expect scattered storms to get going over...
Hit/miss storm chances mid-late week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer-like temperatures will be common over Kansas for the remainder of the week and while there is some chance for rain, especially Thursday, it won’t be for everyone. Gusty south winds and highs in the 90s look likely for Wednesday. Much of the state will...
Longtime Wichita pastor passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black

A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.

