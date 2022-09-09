Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule
DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
Chicago lays out safety plans for Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Little Village parade
Chicago officials laid out their safety plans for this weekend's Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
Longtime Westmont restaurant to close: 'This place is an icon'
On Tuesday, loyal patrons of the Crystal Bohemian Restaurant flocked to the eatery in hopes of enjoying one final meal. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
Family of Chicago man found dead in Kankakee Co. detention center seek answers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a 32-year-old Chicago man told CBS 2 he was sent to Combs Detention Center in Kankakee County two weeks ago and inexplicably died on Friday.CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found that the signs of his death pointed to dehydration.While the official cause of death of Dewayne Tucker is pending the toxicology report, the man's family was told the primary issue was swelling on the brain caused by severe dehydration. They want an independent investigation into what happened."I said 'I'm gonna fight for you,'" said Dennis Tucker Jr., brother of Dewayne Tucker. "That's what I'm...
Eater
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
Elk Grove Village mayor takes Illinois, Chicago to task after buses full of migrants arrive
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) – The mayor of Elk Grove Village called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday after two Chicago Transit Authority buses filled with 90 migrants from Texas arrived in that northwest suburb. The migrants were dropped off at the local La Quinta Hotel with some staying at the hotel indefinitely, while others were to find shelter elsewhere. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, a tense situation has resulted. The Illinois Department of Human Services said their goal is to make sure some the migrants are in a save haven with food, water, and shelter. Elk Grove Village Mayor...
Chicago shooting: 17-year-old CPS student killed in Hyde Park ID'd by ME
A 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park has been identified, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint In Chicago
According to a confirmed report from FOX 32 Chicago, actor Barton Fitzpatrick, who plays “Reg” on the Showtime series The Chi, was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown. The 25-year-old actor was accosted when an armed assailant jumped in the backseat of the car he was riding in as a passenger on Sunday, taking all of Fitzpatrick’s valuables, including a chain. The robber foiled his original carjacking plan but still made off with the actor’s personal belongings.
Elk Grove Village scrambles to accommodate migrant bus from Texas
After 90 migrants arrived in Elk Grove Village by bus Saturday morning, the Village scrambled to accommodate. The village said it not receive much notice or direction from county, state, or City of Chicago officials about how to handle the matter.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.
2 teens shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers were shot in Englewood early Monday morning. Chicago police said the 14-year-old and 18-year-old were near 70th Street and Normal Avenue at 1 a.m., when someone fired shots from a black SUV.Officers on the scene told CBS 2 the teens were in a blue SUV at the time of the shooting. Bullet holes can be seen in the vehicle.The victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Police are looking for the shooter.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Illinois
Here's where you can find them.
fox32chicago.com
Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
