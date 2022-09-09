Read full article on original website
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Old Town pickleball team of Nacogdoches is teaming up to give a makeover to the courtyard located at Banita Creek Park. Players volunteered their time to improve their new space Wednesday morning. It consisted of power washing the court and getting it prepared for new paint.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - "It's a very isolating thing not having resources or not knowing about resources," says founder and executive director of Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas, Patricia Glass. Glass says their mission is to bring together families with neurodivergent children and provide them with helpful...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Chris Enos is a volunteer for the Travis Manion Foundation that works with families of the fallen and to impact the youth all over the county. And the reason the foundation hits close to home was because one of his own friends was killed in action in Iraq. “My wife’s uncle was killed in action in Vietnam so it’s something I’m kind of passionate about - families that have family members that they lost in action, especially since I lost a friend in high school,” Enos said.
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium will host the biggest game on the week 4 slate when Lufkin challenges Longview, the No.1 team in the state in 5A DI. The game will be the district opener for both teams in the new 7-5A DI district following realignment in the spring. Lufkin enters the contest after upsetting No. 3 ranked A&M Consolidated 31-17 this past Friday.
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before. At tonight’s city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers. “You pay the bill or get your water cut off,” says Bullard resident, Tracy Nguyen. Nearly...
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner and suspended Angelina County judge are attempting to quash an indictment against them as they faces charges of violating Texas’ Open Meetings Act. Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery has been indicted on at least 21 counts of public order crimes,...
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Along with passing the 2023 budget on Tuesday, Angelina County commissioners also approved the usage of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase of a new building for multi-purpose uses. County Judge Keith Wright said he sees this as an opportunity to house court backlogs...
