Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blackfoot 21, Hillcrest 6

Boise 31, Nampa 14

Bonners Ferry 37, Libby, Mont. 7

Buhl 20, Declo 8

Burley 42, Shelley 38

Butte County 66, Watersprings 34

Cascade 62, Meadows Valley 6

Castleford 8, Grace 0

Clark Fork 42, Wallace 14

Columbia 28, Canyon Ridge 0

Council 30, Lewis County 26

Deer Park, Wash. 7, Kellogg 0

Dietrich 68, Rockland 26

Emmett 55, Lake City 27

Firth 28, Bear Lake 6

Freeman, Wash. 41, St. Maries 6

Garden Valley 64, Idaho City 12

Glenns Ferry 32, Valley 18

Hagerman 46, N. Gem 0

Highland 28, Century 0

Jackson Hole, Wyo. 55, Wood River 12

Kamiah 48, Logos 14

Kendrick 74, Wilbur-Creston, Wash. 6

Lewiston 52, Clarkston, Wash. 12

Madison 45, Idaho Falls 14

Minico 54, Mountain Home 0

Newport, Wash. 62, Priest River 0

Notus 62, Clearwater Valley 22

Nyssa, Ore. 28, Caldwell 20

Oakley 56, Murtaugh 14

Pocatello 27, Twin Falls 7

Post Falls 28, Sunnyside, Wash. 25

Prairie 56, Potlatch 52

Preston 44, Jerome 8

Pullman, Wash. 32, Moscow 12

Raft River 30, Lighthouse Christian 26

Rigby 49, Bonneville 14

Snake River 42, Soda Springs 21

South Fremont 21, Aberdeen 14

Sugar-Salem 34, Star Valley, Wyo. 7

Teton 56, W. Jefferson 14

Thunder Ridge 69, Skyline 34

Timberline-Weippe 48, Salmon River 26

Vale, Ore. 41, New Plymouth 14

Weiser 50, Grangeville 14

Wendell 14, Ririe 6

West Side 46, Marsh Valley 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Kelly vs. Ridgevue, ppd.

Kimberly vs. Fruitland, ppd.

Meridian vs. Middleton, ppd.

Owyhee vs. Mountain View, ppd.

Rocky Mountain vs. Eagle, ppd.

Salmon vs. Cole Valley, ppd.

Sandpoint vs. Colville, Wash., ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

