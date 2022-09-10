Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Blackfoot 21, Hillcrest 6
Boise 31, Nampa 14
Bonners Ferry 37, Libby, Mont. 7
Buhl 20, Declo 8
Burley 42, Shelley 38
Butte County 66, Watersprings 34
Cascade 62, Meadows Valley 6
Castleford 8, Grace 0
Clark Fork 42, Wallace 14
Columbia 28, Canyon Ridge 0
Council 30, Lewis County 26
Deer Park, Wash. 7, Kellogg 0
Dietrich 68, Rockland 26
Emmett 55, Lake City 27
Firth 28, Bear Lake 6
Freeman, Wash. 41, St. Maries 6
Garden Valley 64, Idaho City 12
Glenns Ferry 32, Valley 18
Hagerman 46, N. Gem 0
Highland 28, Century 0
Jackson Hole, Wyo. 55, Wood River 12
Kamiah 48, Logos 14
Kendrick 74, Wilbur-Creston, Wash. 6
Lewiston 52, Clarkston, Wash. 12
Madison 45, Idaho Falls 14
Minico 54, Mountain Home 0
Newport, Wash. 62, Priest River 0
Notus 62, Clearwater Valley 22
Nyssa, Ore. 28, Caldwell 20
Oakley 56, Murtaugh 14
Pocatello 27, Twin Falls 7
Post Falls 28, Sunnyside, Wash. 25
Prairie 56, Potlatch 52
Preston 44, Jerome 8
Pullman, Wash. 32, Moscow 12
Raft River 30, Lighthouse Christian 26
Rigby 49, Bonneville 14
Snake River 42, Soda Springs 21
South Fremont 21, Aberdeen 14
Sugar-Salem 34, Star Valley, Wyo. 7
Teton 56, W. Jefferson 14
Thunder Ridge 69, Skyline 34
Timberline-Weippe 48, Salmon River 26
Vale, Ore. 41, New Plymouth 14
Weiser 50, Grangeville 14
Wendell 14, Ririe 6
West Side 46, Marsh Valley 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Kelly vs. Ridgevue, ppd.
Kimberly vs. Fruitland, ppd.
Meridian vs. Middleton, ppd.
Owyhee vs. Mountain View, ppd.
Rocky Mountain vs. Eagle, ppd.
Salmon vs. Cole Valley, ppd.
Sandpoint vs. Colville, Wash., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
