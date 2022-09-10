ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alberton-Superior 78, Troy 26

Arlee 22, Darby 20

Belt 42, Fort Benton 8

Big Timber 58, Colstrip 34

Bigfork 55, Conrad 6

Billings Central 47, Glendive 6

Billings Senior 30, Billings Skyview 0

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 37, Libby 7

Bozeman 24, Great Falls 14

Broadview-Lavina 37, Bridger 34

Cascade 52, Deer Lodge 14

Chinook 48, Shelby 18

Columbia Falls 44, Ronan 16

Dillon 45, Corvallis 6

Ennis 52, Sheridan 0

Eureka 34, Fairfield/ Augusta 16

Fairview 64, Circle 30

Flint Creek 50, Lone Peak 19

Florence 37, Cut Bank 0

Geraldine/Highwood 35, Harlowton 26

Glasgow 18, Baker 6

Great Falls Russell 63, Belgrade 6

Hamilton 27, Frenchtown 20

Havre 35, Hardin 0

Helena 41, Butte 35

Helena Capital 55, Kalispell Flathead 14

Hot Springs 40, Twin Bridges 6

Laurel 31, Sidney 6

Lewistown (Fergus) 63, Livingston 6

Malta-Whitewater-Saco 20, Red Lodge/Roberts 0

Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 36, Columbus 14

Miles City 54, Lockwood 13

Missoula Sentinel 45, Missoula Hellgate 0

Noxon 44, Lima 6

Park City 58, St. Labre 0

Polson 36, East Helena 13

Power-Dutton-Brady 37, White Sulphur Springs 7

Savage 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Scobey-Opheim 46, Mon-Dak, N.D. 0

Shepherd 20, Thompson Falls 0

Shields Valley 46, Fromberg 8

St. Ignatius 70, Valley Christian 12

Stevensville 50, Browning 0

Townsend 35, Three Forks/Willow Creek 6

Whitefish 34, Butte Central 20

Wolf Point 48, Roundup 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

