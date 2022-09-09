ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

snntv.com

Weather forces Marauders to miss playoffs

CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Marauders’ regular-season finale against the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark was canceled due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. With both the Marauders and Dunedin Blue Jays’ games canceled for that afternoon, Dunedin remains in first place in the Florida State...
CLEARWATER, FL
snntv.com

T.J. Goelz steps down as Lakewood Ranch softball coach

LAKEWOOD RANCH (SNN-TV) - One of the Suncoast's most successful coaches has decided to step down. As of this morning, Lakewood Ranch High softball coach T.J. Goelz has resigned as coach after five seasons. The Mustangs enter the 2023 season as back-to-back state champions. In five seasons, Goelz compiled a 122-10 mark, including 98-5 during the past four seasons. Goelz's teams not only were ranked among the top teams in the state, they also gained fame nationally as a top-10 program in the country.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
snntv.com

Body found floating in Sarasota Bay is identified

SARASOTA (SNN TV) - The body that washed ashore near O'Leary's Tiki Bar last week has been identified, even as the Sarasota police continue to investigate how he died. 31-year-old Daniel Flowers, of Sarasota, was found floating in the area of 5 Bayfront Drive about 6:15 pm, Thursday, September 8th. Officers are asking if anyone saw Mr. Flowers before his death or has any information on where he would hang out or frequent, please call Detective Steven Fergus with the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6059, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

'Test Drive Your Seat' at Asolo Rep, Thursday

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Get a chance to pick your seat for the upcoming season at Asolo Rep. The company is opening its doors to the Mertz theatre tomorrow from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a "Test Drive Your Seat" subscription event. It's free and open to the public.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

North Port Fire Rescue members earn certification

NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - Congratulations are in order for some talented first responders in Sarasota County. Seven North Port Fire Rescue members recently achieved either their engineer certification or successfully re-certified. The newly promoted Engineers are Luke Byrd, Griffin Burleson, Matt Petitt and Matt Parrish. Ronny Lam, Victor Cleveland and Shawn Krajic successfully re-certified.
NORTH PORT, FL
snntv.com

A mini horse surprises kids with special needs in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Some Sarasota kids living with complicated medical issues had a special surprise today. When I asked one of the kids if she loved Belle, she exclaimed, 'Yes!'. Belle is a mini therapy horse with a big heart for children. She came from Honey's Mini Therapy Adventures...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

"Rally for Reagan" Blood Drive this Friday

VENICE (SNN TV) - Venice residents have the chance to give the gift of life this Friday. This Friday, Sept 16th, One Blood's Big Red Bus will be stationed outside the Venice Police Department from 10am to 5pm. The event is a “Rally for Reagan”, the 3-year-old daughter of Venice Police Lt. Louis White and his wife Alicia.
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

NAMI walks into Sarasota to raise money

SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Like Aerosmith, NAMI is walking this way Saturday, October 8th. By "this" way, we mean the Suncoast. The charity walk takes place at Payne Park in Sarasota and benefits the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Fast & Furious Drivers perform on Suncoast in new Nitro Extreme show

ELLENTON (WSNN) - Prepare to hold onto your seats, we’ve got hot wheels on the Suncoast featuring worldwide performers. Cirque Italia brings you Nitro Extreme, the first motor stunt show on the Suncoast. It’s happening at the Ellenton Premium Outlets from today to Sunday. You can expect to...
ELLENTON, FL
snntv.com

North Port crash involving semi-truck sends four people to hospital

NORTH PORT (WSNN) - A crash involving a semi-truck in north port sends four people to the hospital this morning. It happened on the northbound lanes of I-75 just passed the Sumter Blvd exit around 7:45 a.m. Florida Highway patrol tells SNN, it involved three vehicles plus a semi-truck with...
NORTH PORT, FL
snntv.com

2 dead, road closures after Englewood crash

ENGLEWOOD (SNNTV) - A crash at 6:30 Monday evening leaves 2 people dead, and one seriously hurt. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting FHP with a traffic crash involving two fatalities and a trauma alert in the area of N. Indiana Avenue and Artists Avenue in Englewood. The southbound lane of N. Indiana Avenue at Artists Avenue will be shut down for the duration of the investigation. Motorists are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
snntv.com

Cumberland Advisors talks to SNN about strategy during market ebb

SARASOTA (SNN TV) - With the financial market in turmoil, SNN brought in an expert for guidance. Matt McAleer, the Executive Vice President and Director of Equity Strategies at Cumberland Advisors joined SNN Tuesday to discuss how to navigate the financial market opening up and plunging the first thing Tuesday morning.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Bradenton Police Chief speaks out after internal investigation

BRADENTON - Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is speaking out after being exonerated of all wrongdoing after an internal investigation. “I was unable to comment on anything and that was unfortunate, people heard other voices and they weren’t able to hear my voice, and my voice today is I was always confident, I’ve been a cop for 36 years, I know my job, I know the law, I know parameters, there’s not much that comes my way that I don’t have some sort of familiarity with," said Bradenton Police Department Chief, Melanie Bevan.
BRADENTON, FL

