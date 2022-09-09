Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Cryptoverse: Ether snaps at bitcoin's heels in race for crypto crown
Sept 13 (Reuters) - For years, ether could barely dream of challenging its big brother bitcoin. Now, its ambitions may be becoming more realistic. The second-biggest cryptocurrency is taking market share from bitcoin ahead of an all-important "Merge" software upgrade that could sharply reduce the energy usage of its Ethereum blockchain, should the developers pull it off in coming days.
kitco.com
CME Group launches Ether options less than 3 days before the Merge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. CME Group, home of the world’s largest derivatives exchange, is looking to capture the momentum of the Merge...
kitco.com
Binance-linked WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts
BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday its bank accounts were unfrozen by India's financial crime-fighting agency after more than a month. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation last year into the company for suspected violations...
kitco.com
SEC to establish an Office of Crypto Assets to review crypto filings
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The SEC announced the new office on Friday, which will be housed under the Division of Corporation Finance's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Leading financial institutions back the launch of a new digital asset exchange
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. This move by the consortium comes as traditional financial institutions are making a concerted push into the realm...
Comments / 0