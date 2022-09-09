Read full article on original website
Abra to launch Abra Bank – the first fully regulated U.S. bank for cryptocurrencies
According to the announcement, Abra Bank will allow customers in the U.S. to deposit and bank with digital...
CME Group launches Ether options less than 3 days before the Merge
CME Group, home of the world's largest derivatives exchange, is looking to capture the momentum of the Merge...
Crypto SWOT: GameStop announced a partnership with crypto exchange FTX US
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Terra LUNA, rising 216.98%. Ether is outperforming the broader crypto market as the latest software update to the Ethereum network kicks off one of the last legs of the long-anticipated transition of the blockchain to a more energy-efficient process, reports Bloomberg. The latest upgrade to the Ethereum network, known as Bellatrix, was activated at around 7:35 a.m. New York time. It officially kicks off the blockchain's transition from proof of work to proof of stake, the article continues.
SALT NYC: From Sam Bankman-Fried to Bridgewater’s co-CIO, the world’s top experts are meeting this week. Here’s what you want to know.
Experts are convening in NYC for SALT this week. Insider's Phil Rosen caught up with correspondent Laila Maidan to get the scoop on the conference.
Binance-linked WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts
BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday its bank accounts were unfrozen by India's financial crime-fighting agency after more than a month. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation last year into the company for suspected violations...
Bitcoin Sept. 13 chart alert - Bulls continue price recovery
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are higher again and hit a three-week high Tuesday. The bulls have momentum as a price downtrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Recent price gains suggest a near-term market bottom is in place and that prices can continue to work at least sideways to higher in the near term, if not sideways to higher. Stay tuned!
SEC to establish an Office of Crypto Assets to review crypto filings
The SEC announced the new office on Friday, which will be housed under the Division of Corporation Finance's...
