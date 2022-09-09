Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Terra LUNA, rising 216.98%. Ether is outperforming the broader crypto market as the latest software update to the Ethereum network kicks off one of the last legs of the long-anticipated transition of the blockchain to a more energy-efficient process, reports Bloomberg. The latest upgrade to the Ethereum network, known as Bellatrix, was activated at around 7:35 a.m. New York time. It officially kicks off the blockchain's transition from proof of work to proof of stake, the article continues.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO