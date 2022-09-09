Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond's Interim CEO To Remain In The Job For At Least A Year: Reuters
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's BBBY interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sue Gove is likely to stay in the job for at least twelve months, Reuters reported. The retailer will not pick a new leader until well into 2023, the report noted, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
Zara’s owner reports surging sales despite cost of living pressures
Europe’s largest clothing retailer Inditex said its profit for the six months to July soared by 41%
Starbucks selects Polygon to host its new NFT-based loyalty program
The new program is named Starbucks Odyssey and is described as a Web3-powered experience that will allow Starbucks...
Abra to launch Abra Bank – the first fully regulated U.S. bank for cryptocurrencies
According to the announcement, Abra Bank will allow customers in the U.S. to deposit and bank with digital...
CME Group launches Ether options less than 3 days before the Merge
CME Group, home of the world's largest derivatives exchange, is looking to capture the momentum of the Merge...
Bitcoin Sept. 13 chart alert - Bulls continue price recovery
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are higher again and hit a three-week high Tuesday. The bulls have momentum as a price downtrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Recent price gains suggest a near-term market bottom is in place and that prices can continue to work at least sideways to higher in the near term, if not sideways to higher. Stay tuned!
