Absurd and hilarious news greets the world from London, the capital city of Insania, whose inhabitants have taken to leaving Paddington figurines and marmalade sandwiches at Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In what should in no way be construed as a metaphor for modern Britain, rats have taken to eating the sandwiches. Officials from the Royal Parks have now asked the great British public to stop leaving Paddington memorabilia. If that weren’t enough, the BBC announced a “special broadcast” of Paddington 2 following coverage of the queen’s funeral on Monday.How did all of this come about?...

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO