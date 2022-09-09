ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Outrage as NHS cancer appointments cancelled for Queen’s funeral

A man has taken to Twitter to reveal that his wife’s breast cancer appointment has been rescheduled due to the Queen’s funeral.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96. Her funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday 19 September.The date was declared a national bank holiday by King Charles III, and government guidelines have said that it’s a business’s choice whether they remain open or not.On Tuesday (13 September) a Twitter user called Matt wrote: “Wife’s breast cancer appointment cancelled Monday, which means all breast cancer appointments are cancelled on Monday.“She has a new...
CANCER
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Why Mourners Are Leaving Paddington Bears for Queen Elizabeth II

Absurd and hilarious news greets the world from London, the capital city of Insania, whose inhabitants have taken to leaving Paddington figurines and marmalade sandwiches at Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In what should in no way be construed as a metaphor for modern Britain, rats have taken to eating the sandwiches. Officials from the Royal Parks have now asked the great British public to stop leaving Paddington memorabilia. If that weren’t enough, the BBC announced a “special broadcast” of Paddington 2 following coverage of the queen’s funeral on Monday.How did all of this come about?...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The Guardian

Shakers: Under New Management review – zero-hours Godber spikes the punch

Playwrights Jane Thornton and John Godber first staged Shakers in 1985, a point when the escapism of working-class new romanticism was morphing into the cynicism of loadsamoney Thatcherism. At the start of the decade, working as a waitress in a cocktail bar seemed glamorous to the Human League; by the end, satirising a brutish love of money seemed necessary for Harry Enfield. Thornton and Godber’s play, set on the night shift of a glitzy, raucous and superficial cocktail bar, straddled those eras of escapism and excess.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy