King Charles, William and Harry to accompany Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession to see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
U.K.・
Outrage as NHS cancer appointments cancelled for Queen’s funeral
A man has taken to Twitter to reveal that his wife’s breast cancer appointment has been rescheduled due to the Queen’s funeral.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96. Her funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday 19 September.The date was declared a national bank holiday by King Charles III, and government guidelines have said that it’s a business’s choice whether they remain open or not.On Tuesday (13 September) a Twitter user called Matt wrote: “Wife’s breast cancer appointment cancelled Monday, which means all breast cancer appointments are cancelled on Monday.“She has a new...
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Why Mourners Are Leaving Paddington Bears for Queen Elizabeth II
Absurd and hilarious news greets the world from London, the capital city of Insania, whose inhabitants have taken to leaving Paddington figurines and marmalade sandwiches at Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In what should in no way be construed as a metaphor for modern Britain, rats have taken to eating the sandwiches. Officials from the Royal Parks have now asked the great British public to stop leaving Paddington memorabilia. If that weren’t enough, the BBC announced a “special broadcast” of Paddington 2 following coverage of the queen’s funeral on Monday.How did all of this come about?...
Redundancies for King Charles’s staff during mourning period ‘heartless’, says union
Up to 100 employees of Clarence House received notification they could lose job following accession to throne
JOBS・
Shakers: Under New Management review – zero-hours Godber spikes the punch
Playwrights Jane Thornton and John Godber first staged Shakers in 1985, a point when the escapism of working-class new romanticism was morphing into the cynicism of loadsamoney Thatcherism. At the start of the decade, working as a waitress in a cocktail bar seemed glamorous to the Human League; by the end, satirising a brutish love of money seemed necessary for Harry Enfield. Thornton and Godber’s play, set on the night shift of a glitzy, raucous and superficial cocktail bar, straddled those eras of escapism and excess.
UK inflation eases to 9.9% but remains close to 40-year high – business live
Inflation eases because of a fall in petrol and diesel prices while food prices rise at fastest rate since mid-2008, driven by milk, cheese and eggs
