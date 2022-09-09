Read full article on original website
Related
UK inflation falls slightly to 9.9% but remains close to 40-year high
The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 9.9 per cent in August, from 10 per cent in July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.The slight drop comes a month after Britain‘s rate of inflation rose to a new 40-year high, putting more pressure on families struggling with the cost of living crisis.In July, CPI inflation hit its highest levels since 1982, according to the ONS.Although experts expected the figure to remain unchanged in August, downward pressure was put on the inflation rate by the falling price of fuel. “The easing in the annual inflation rate...
kitco.com
Binance-linked WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts
BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday its bank accounts were unfrozen by India's financial crime-fighting agency after more than a month. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation last year into the company for suspected violations...
kitco.com
Abra to launch Abra Bank – the first fully regulated U.S. bank for cryptocurrencies
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the announcement, Abra Bank will allow customers in the U.S. to deposit and bank with digital...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Sept. 9 chart alert - Price hits 3-week high, bulls have momentum
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are higher and hit a three-week high Monday. The BC bulls have momentum as a price downtrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Recent upside price action suggests a near-term market bottom is in place and that prices can continue to work sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned!
RELATED PEOPLE
EU chief Von der Leyen to visit Ukraine to stress support
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen announced a surprise visit to Kyiv later Wednesday to show the bloc’s support for Ukraine as it fights back against the Russian invasion. Dressed in the colors of Ukraine, von der Leyen said in her State...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia ‘almost certainly’ getting weapons from Iran and North Korea; Kyiv aims to consolidate gains
Russia has probably used Iranian drones for first time, says UK; Zelenskiy says ‘stabilisation’ ongoing in regained territory
kitco.com
CME Group launches Ether options less than 3 days before the Merge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. CME Group, home of the world’s largest derivatives exchange, is looking to capture the momentum of the Merge...
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: GameStop announced a partnership with crypto exchange FTX US
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Terra LUNA, rising 216.98%. Ether is outperforming the broader crypto market as the latest software update to the Ethereum network kicks off one of the last legs of the long-anticipated transition of the blockchain to a more energy-efficient process, reports Bloomberg. The latest upgrade to the Ethereum network, known as Bellatrix, was activated at around 7:35 a.m. New York time. It officially kicks off the blockchain's transition from proof of work to proof of stake, the article continues.
Comments / 0