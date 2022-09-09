ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Los Gatos, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
kprl.com

Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022

A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ecstatic Dance#Alcohol#Alixir
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Dozens of condos proposed in West San Jose

A potentially historic West San Jose barn and cottage built near the turn of the 20th century should be demolished to make way for condominiums and ground floor businesses, the city’s Planning Commission recommended Wednesday. The vote was 8-1, with Commissioner Sylvia Ornelas-Wise dissenting, saying she thought the decision should be deferred until a plan... The post UPDATE: Dozens of condos proposed in West San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant

Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Paradise Post

Bay Area apartment construction lags as rest of the country booms

From Miami to Seattle, apartment construction is booming as cities across the country rebound from the pandemic. But in the Bay Area, it’s a different story. While U.S. apartment building is at a 50-year high, San Francisco is expected to see a 58% drop in the number of apartments completed this year, according to data from rental listing site RentCafe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Julia Morgan’s Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today

One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year (it recently re-opened after a two-year closure), who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Santa Rosa; jolt felt throughout North Bay and region

SANTA ROSA -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.4 and 3.9 in magnitude rocked a neighborhood in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and were felt widely across the region.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the 4.4 quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of U.S. Highway 101 in northwest Santa Rosa.There was no immediate word of any significant damage or injuries. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling off of walls.The Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
MORGAN HILL, CA
theatlasheart.com

15 Best Rooftop Bars in San Francisco with Epic Views

Here’s the inside scoop on the best rooftop bars in San Francisco for al fresco drinks, tasty bar snacks, and views for days. Take cocktail hour to the next level with fresh air and a spectacular view at the best rooftop bars in San Francisco. The city’s year-round mild...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Mountain lion spotted near downtown San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A mountain lion was spotted near downtown San Mateo early Tuesday via a security camera, according to a Facebook post from the San Mateo Police Department. “Around 12:15am early this morning, a mountain lion was captured on a security camera in the Arroyo Ct. area of our city,” the post […]
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy