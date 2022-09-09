ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynwood, CA

longbeachlocalnews.com

Suspect Arrested for Sept. 9 Murder

LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 12, Long Beach Police Department Special Investigations detectives arrested a Long Beach man wanted for a murder outside a business over the weekend. On Sept. 10, Homicide Detectives were notified of the stabbing death of Christopher Finley and responded to investigate. With assistance...
LONG BEACH, CA
Lynwood, CA
Lynwood, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino

Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena

LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Dead man found at park and ride

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was found fatally wounded in a car at a park and ride lot, in the 200 block of Avenue S, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

17-year-old boy fatally shot

An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting near the scene of a party in Garden Grove on Saturday night. According to Sgt. Charles Loffler of the GGPD, a 17-year-old male died at a local hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers were dispatched to the 12500 block of Leroy Avenue (in the area of Lampson Avenue and Magnolia Street) is response to reports of a shooting in the street near a large residential party.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

