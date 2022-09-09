Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Police release image of suspected shooter in killing of two teens at Lincoln Heights carnival
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter who killed two boys at a carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Broadway and were pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said in a news release.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Suspect Arrested for Sept. 9 Murder
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 12, Long Beach Police Department Special Investigations detectives arrested a Long Beach man wanted for a murder outside a business over the weekend. On Sept. 10, Homicide Detectives were notified of the stabbing death of Christopher Finley and responded to investigate. With assistance...
Man Arrested in Fatal Stabbing in Long Beach
A man suspected in two stabbings in Long Beach, including a fatal one, is in custody Tuesday.
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing couple outside of Mineshaft bar
Christopher Finley and Jake Stone were on a date when a man attacked them outside a well-known gay bar, killing Finley. Police say they've arrested a suspect, but a motive remains unclear. The post Police arrest man suspected of stabbing couple outside of Mineshaft bar appeared first on Long Beach Post.
15-year-old dead after overdose on high school campus in Hollywood; other overdoses investigated
A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was believed to have overdosed at a high school in Hollywood, and police are also investigating several other overdoses in the area.
Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier
Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday.
Tattooed mystery man has been hospitalized for 3 days in LA; officials ask for help IDing patient
A man with distinctive tattoos was admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles. Officials don't know who he is.
foxla.com
Lockdown lifted at Lancaster High School following reports of person with gun
LANCASTER, Calif. - Lancaster High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call for service. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to reports of a person with a gun on campus and assault with a deadly weapon.
theeastsiderla.com
Coroner identifies teens killed in Lincoln Heights carnival shooting
Lincoln Heights -- Authorities today identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed Sunday night in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival by a suspect who remains at large. Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported. News That...
Fontana Herald News
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
15-Year-Old Girl Dies from Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
A 15-year-old girl died from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school, and three other students were recovering in hospitals Wednesday after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park.
2urbangirls.com
Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
Lancaster High School searched after report of person with gun
An investigation was underway at Lancaster High School today after an unconfirmed report of a person with a gun at the campus, officials said,
foxla.com
Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena
LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
Customers step in when 13-year-old boy is assaulted inside Glendale doughnut shop (video)
Police are looking for witnesses who intervened after a boy was sexually assaulted inside a Glendale doughnut shop late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred on the morning of Aug. 31 as a mother and her two sons were getting breakfast at the shop located in the 600 block of West […]
New Court Docs Allege Nurse Nicole Linton ‘Floored’ 130mph Before Deadly Los Angeles Car Crash
Nicole Linton, a nurse charged in the killing of six people in a fatal car crash in Windsor Hills, California, reportedly drove 130mph through the red light, the Los Angeles Times reported. According to new court documents filed Friday, the 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston had been driving 40 miles...
Mom of teen who punched girl during O.C. basketball game ordered to pay more than $9K, write apology
A mother charged with telling her daughter to hit a rival player during a basketball game in Garden Grove last year has been ordered to pay the victim more than $9,000 and write an apology letter, officials announced Wednesday. The incident occurred on Nov. 7, 2021, when Latira (Tira) Shonty Hunt, 44, of La Puente, […]
Antelope Valley Press
Dead man found at park and ride
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was found fatally wounded in a car at a park and ride lot, in the 200 block of Avenue S, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
orangecountytribune.com
17-year-old boy fatally shot
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting near the scene of a party in Garden Grove on Saturday night. According to Sgt. Charles Loffler of the GGPD, a 17-year-old male died at a local hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers were dispatched to the 12500 block of Leroy Avenue (in the area of Lampson Avenue and Magnolia Street) is response to reports of a shooting in the street near a large residential party.
foxla.com
Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
